"He exactly told me where I was going wrong" - Anuj Rawat on how Virat Kohli's advice helped him perform against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat had another great learning curve during the IPL 2023 season. He spent a lot of time with legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli and just like any other youngster, Rawat had a lot to learn from the former Indian captain.

The young southpaw shed light on how well Kohli reads the game of his teammates as he found out when he asked the veteran batter for advice. Rawat played a crucial cameo of 29* off just 11 balls against the Rajasthan Royals on a slow pitch.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Anuj Rawat opened up on how Virat Kohli's advice helped him adapt to the situation and produce a blinder in Jaipur. He said:

"Before the Rajasthan game, I had asked him (Kohli) for advice as I had played an innings where I took a lot of deliveries and scored less runs. He exactly told me where I was going wrong and gave me a different perspective on how I should have executed the shots."

Anuj Rawat on sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli

Growing up, Anuj Rawat would have seen Virat Kohli perform incredibly well for India and it would have been a dream come true for him to share the dressing room with the legendary batter.

While it may have been nerve-racking for any youngster to share the dressing room with such a champion player, Rawat spoke about how Kohli's great sense of humor and jolly nature keeps the team atmosphere light.

On this, he stated:

"Whenever you're with him (Kohli) or are sharing a dressing room, the atmosphere will always be positive and light. When you play with him, he will know exactly where you went wrong and he will advise you accordingly with minute details what you should have done on that ball."

Anuj Rawat would be hoping that he is able to follow Virat Kohli's footsteps and become a successful cricketer for RCB as well as for India.

