"He finds a way to win" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's specialty heading into CSK's IPL 2023 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra feels MS Dhoni's astute leadership is one of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) biggest strengths heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will face off at Chepauk on Friday, April 21. A win for CSK, who are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table, will help them join the two teams above them - the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants - on eight points from six games.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that MS Dhoni has helped CSK register wins despite their injury issues, explaining:

"When you look towards Chennai, you feel once again what is special about Dhoni. They are a team that have struggled with injuries, whether it is Sisanda Magala or Deepak Chahar and another fast bowler also got injured earlier. There have been a lot of injuries but he finds a way to win."

The former Indian opener added that the CSK skipper has extracted the best from a weak bowling attack, elaborating:

"The team is not that good if we see them from the bowling viewpoint. He has developed Tushar Deshpande as a death bowler, who is actually in the race for the Purple Cap. He gets the job done by Ravindra Jadeja at times and Moeen Ali or Mitchell Santner on other occasions. He rotates them and somehow finds a way to win."

Tushar Deshpande has scalped 10 wickets in five matches. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have picked up six wickets apiece and are likely to be MS Dhoni's strike weapons on the usually spin-friendly surface at Chepauk.

"He is performing amazingly well here" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube shining under MS Dhoni

Shivam Dube smashed 52 runs off 27 balls in CSK's last game against RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have elevated their game while playing under MS Dhoni, observing:

"Ajinkya Rahane is playing very well since he has come under him (Dhoni). He is playing differently. Shivam Dube has been everywhere but has never looked so good. He is performing amazingly well here."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the CSK openers are also delivering the goods more often than not and that the team is looking formidable, saying:

"Devon Conway used to play well and is playing well. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been brilliant although he has been silent in the last two games. Their team is looking strong. They are looking healthy."

Chopra concluded by urging MS Dhoni and Co. to prepare a spin-friendly surface for Friday's game, highlighting the SRH batters' issues against spin. He also picked CSK as the favorites heading into the game, reasoning that they seem to be the stronger team.

