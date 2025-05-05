“He forgets the pain he is” - Prabhsimran Singh’s uncle shares heart-wrenching story of his father amid IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh's uncle, Satwinderpal Singh, shared a heart-wrenching story of his father battling an ailment and watching his son play in the IPL. His remarks came after PBKS' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Prabhsimran smashed a brilliant 91 off 48 deliveries, including six boundaries and seven maximums.

His heroics helped PBKS post a massive 236/5 in 20 overs - a total they defended comfortably and won by 37 runs. The 24-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

Talking to TOI after the PBKS-LSG encounter, Prabhsimran's uncle, Satwinderpal, revealed the painful detail of his younger brother's (Prabhsimran's father) health issues and how watching his son play is the only source of relief.

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly)," said Satwinderpaul (via Hindustan Times).

He continued:

"He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother I can't see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother. The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran bat in the IPL."

Prabhsimran is enjoying his best IPL season yet, with 437 runs in 11 games at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170.03. The youngster has picked up his consistency recently, with an ongoing streak of three consecutive half-centuries.

"These two points were very vital for us" - Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh was delighted with his knock against LSG as it helped PBKS secure two crucial points at the business end of IPL 2025. The win was PBKS' seventh in 11 matches (one washed-out game), taking them to second on the points table.

The franchise is on the cusp of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in over a decade ( last qualified in 2014).

Talking about his innings and the win in the post-match presentation, Prabhsimran said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It was a very good innings because these two points were very vital for us. I was on 20-25 then, I got a chance and wanted to capitalize. In the start, could not read the wicket instantly, but when we did, felt we needed 200-plus. Whatever the situation will demand, we will try (and adapt). We are happy that we performed well and won."

PBKS will likely qualify for the playoffs with just one win in their final three league-stage games. They will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8.

