  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “He forgets the pain he is” - Prabhsimran Singh’s uncle shares heart-wrenching story of his father amid IPL 2025

“He forgets the pain he is” - Prabhsimran Singh’s uncle shares heart-wrenching story of his father amid IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 05, 2025 16:19 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Prabhsimran Singh produced one of his best IPL knocks in PBKS' win over LSG [Credit: Getty]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh's uncle, Satwinderpal Singh, shared a heart-wrenching story of his father battling an ailment and watching his son play in the IPL. His remarks came after PBKS' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Prabhsimran smashed a brilliant 91 off 48 deliveries, including six boundaries and seven maximums.

Ad

His heroics helped PBKS post a massive 236/5 in 20 overs - a total they defended comfortably and won by 37 runs. The 24-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

Talking to TOI after the PBKS-LSG encounter, Prabhsimran's uncle, Satwinderpal, revealed the painful detail of his younger brother's (Prabhsimran's father) health issues and how watching his son play is the only source of relief.

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly)," said Satwinderpaul (via Hindustan Times).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother I can't see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother. The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran bat in the IPL."
Ad

Prabhsimran is enjoying his best IPL season yet, with 437 runs in 11 games at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170.03. The youngster has picked up his consistency recently, with an ongoing streak of three consecutive half-centuries.

"These two points were very vital for us" - Prabhsimran Singh

Ad

Prabhsimran Singh was delighted with his knock against LSG as it helped PBKS secure two crucial points at the business end of IPL 2025. The win was PBKS' seventh in 11 matches (one washed-out game), taking them to second on the points table.

The franchise is on the cusp of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in over a decade ( last qualified in 2014).

Talking about his innings and the win in the post-match presentation, Prabhsimran said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

Ad
"It was a very good innings because these two points were very vital for us. I was on 20-25 then, I got a chance and wanted to capitalize. In the start, could not read the wicket instantly, but when we did, felt we needed 200-plus. Whatever the situation will demand, we will try (and adapt). We are happy that we performed well and won."

PBKS will likely qualify for the playoffs with just one win in their final three league-stage games. They will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications