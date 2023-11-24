"He is a great player but I don't see him making a big impact in T20s" - Aakash Chopra on Steve Smith's knock in 1st IND vs AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra isn't convinced about Steve Smith being an impactful player in T20 cricket after his slightly slow half-century in the first T20I between India and Australia on Thursday.

Smith scored a 41-ball 52 as the Aussies set the Men in Blue a 209-run target in Visakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav and company chased down the target with two wickets and a delivery to spare to begin the five-match series on a winning note.

Reflecting on Australia's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't too optimistic about Smith's T20 future. He said (2:45):

"I am slightly 50-50 in my mind about Steve Smith - good or bad. He continued playing at a run-a-ball for a long time. He started very well but then he was a run-a-ball. Is he a long-term T20 player for Australia - I am not going to decide on that. It doesn't make a difference to me."

The former India opener added:

"He is too good a player and such players find a way. They have new ways of upgrading their game. However, based on what we saw in the first match in Vizag, one thing is clear that he needs pace. He is a great player but I don't see him making a big impact in T20s."

Chopra isn't sure whether the former Australian skipper will get an IPL contract even if he makes himself available, highlighting teams won't be able to find a role for him.

"I felt like an IPL contract could be loading" - Aakash Chopra lauds Josh Inglis' century

Josh Inglis smashed 110 runs off just 50 deliveries. [P/C: BCCI]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra reckons Josh Inglis might find some takers at the IPL 2024 auction. He reasoned (1:55):

"Josh Inglis scored a century, and when I watched him playing, I felt like an IPL contract could be loading because he played extremely well. He plays well against both spin and fast bowling and in such conditions where the ball comes nicely onto the bat, he is a very decent player."

The reputed commentator added that the wicketkeeper-batter played shots all around the park. He observed:

"The way he played the Indian spinners, he hit a four off the first ball with a drive, and then inside out over cover and sweeps. He also plays the short ball well. He has a low center of gravity in his stance and he reminded me of Glenn Maxwell in one shot - he reverse-swept a fast bowler for a four."

Inglis smoked 11 fours and eight sixes during his innings. He dominated the 130-run second-wicket partnership with Smith, with his contribution being 94 runs off 43 deliveries.

