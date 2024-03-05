"He has all the ingredients to become the most valuable player" - Aakash Chopra on Rachin Ravindra as a potential opener for CSK in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons Rachin Ravindra could be an ideal candidate to take Devon Conway's place as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opener at least for the initial part of IPL 2024.

Conway is supposed to undergo surgery on his injured thumb and is likely to be out of action for at least eight weeks. Ravindra will potentially replace his fellow New Zealander at the top of the order for the Chennai-based franchise in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Ravindra's all-round credentials make him a suitable candidate to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.

"I still feel this team will be fine because they do something and find someone. Here they had already kept an amazing player in the form of Rachin Ravindra as his (Conway's) backup. He had a very good World Cup and he scored runs in Tests also recently. He is in the form of his life," he said (7:15).

"However, let's be fair, his T20 numbers are not good. T20 numbers not being good and playing for CSK is a good thing. So you might see Rachin Ravindra's T20 avatar now. Left-handed opener and left-arm spin, he has all the ingredients to become the most valuable player," the former India opener added.

Ravindra has aggregated 214 runs at a paltry average of 16.46 in 18 T20I innings. However, he smashed an explosive 68 off 35 deliveries against Australia last month, which was his maiden half-century in T20Is.

"They can play Daryl Mitchell" - Aakash Chopra on the other opening option for CSK

Daryl Mitchell is a destructive middle-order batter.

Aakash Chopra suggested Daryl Mitchell as another opening option for the Chennai Super Kings.

"The other option is that, if they wish, they can play Daryl Mitchell. Earlier they were thinking of choosing between Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali. So you can play Daryl Mitchell and make him open. I know he is not an opener but it doesn't make a difference in T20 cricket," he elaborated (8:00).

However, the reputed commentator acknowledged that CSK would be slightly concerned because of Devon Conway's potential unavailability.

"Will they be worried? Devon Conway was super consistent last year. So they will be slightly worried because if any foreign batter has batted easily in the Chennai and Indian conditions, played spin very well, that player is, of course, Devon Conway," Chopra reasoned.

Conway was CSK's highest run-getter in their title-winning run in IPL 2023. The left-handed opener amassed 672 runs at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70 in 15 innings last season.

