"HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl"- Parthiv Patel on Glenn Maxwell after his batting failure in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel criticized Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Glenn Maxwell. This came after the latter's failure in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.

The Australian all-rounder has been in poor batting form this season and was also dropped from the side for a couple of games. Across eight games, Maxwell could only muster a paltry 36 runs at an average of 5.14 after being retained for 11 Crores by the RCB side.

Maxwell had a great opportunity in a pressure-free chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) to return to form. RCB bowlers put on a spirited effort in the first innings and restricted GT to a low total of 147 in 19.3 overs. Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis then made things easy for his side in the chase. He posted a blistering knock of 63 (24), helping them reach 92 inside the powerplay.

A couple of wickets after that brought Glenn Maxwell to the crease with 103/3 on the scoreboard. He hit a boundary early on but couldn't build on that confidence as he perished in the eighth over, attempting a big shot against Joshua Little.

Parthiv Patel observed Maxwell's latest batting failure in IPL and went on to criticize him on X for his shortcomings over the years, by writing:

"glenn maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl…#IPL2024 …."

Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh finished the match for RCB against GT after Glenn Maxwell's departure

RCB suddenly collapsed from 92/0 to 117/6 in quick succession and pushed themselves into a pressure situation. GT bowlers Joshua Little (4/45) and Noor Ahmad (2/23) were responsible for the turnaround.

Experienced batter Dinesh Karthik (21*) bailed the RCB side out of the tricky position. He took them over the line in the 14th over, along with Swapnil Singh (15*). With their fourth win in 11 games, RCB left the last position in the points table and moved to the seventh spot.

