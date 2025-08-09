“He just went on and on” – Sanju Samson’s massive praise for RR teammate's heroics in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson showered his praise on his teammate Vaibhav Suryavanshi following his exploits with the bat in the last IPL 2025 season. The 30-year-old revealed that he was flabbergasted by the 14-year-old’s heroics, smashing sixes for fun. He picked the youngster’s debut innings in the T20 extravaganza as his favorite memory.

Notably, Suryavanshi smashed 34 runs off 20 balls, smashing three sixes and two boundaries against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on his IPL debut. The youngster continued to make heads turn, finishing the season with 252 runs in seven innings at a stunning strike rate of 206.55, including 101 off 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He smashed 24 sixes, earning him the Super Strike of the Season award in IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson told Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel via Kutty Stories:

“35:00 – Vaibhav Suryavanshi, when he hit the first ball for a six, I was like, ‘That’s cool.. he lucked out’ but then he just went on and on and on… Wow! The quality of the shots he was hitting actually shocked me.”

Sanju Samson reveals his cricketing dream, favorite food, and biopic actor choice

Sanju Samson has revealed his interesting cricketing dream, revealing his desire to hit six sixes in an over. He said in the same video:

“44:42 – Cricketing dream – Hit six balls sixers.”

Interestingly, Samson’s RR teammate Riyan Parag had put out a similar desire via a tweet (now X) post in 2023, wanting to hit four sixes in an over. The right-handed batter slammed six sixes in as many balls, including five sixes in an over off Moeen Ali’s bowling, in match 53 of IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Surprisingly, Rajinikanth fan Samson didn’t pick a reknown face for his biopic, suggesting a fresh face. The Keralite also revealed his favorite dish synonymous with the place he belongs. He concluded:

“43:50 – Who should do Sanju Samson’s biopic? – A fresh face.”

“45:38 – Favorite food – I’ll ask my mom to prepare rice and fish for me,” he added.

Sanju Samson was last seen in action for RR in IPL 2025, amassing 285 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 140.39, including one half-century. As per reports, the Kerala-based player is likely to part ways with the Jaipur-based franchise. He might next be seen in action during the five-match T20I series against Australia Down Under in October and November.

