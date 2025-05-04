Riyan Parag’s quirky old post goes viral after he clobbers six consecutive sixes in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag's quirky old post has gone viral after he clobbered six consecutive sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday, May 4. Parag played a brilliant innings at the Eden Gardens.

He had put up an X (Twitter) post in 2023 when he had said that he would hit four sixes in an over in that IPL season.

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..," his old post read.

While it did not happen in the 2023 season, Riyan Parag smashed six consecutive sixes in the game against KKR. He first hit Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes in the 13th over from the second ball to the final ball of the over. When he next came on strike against Varun Chakaravarthy on the second ball of the 14th over, he smashed another six to achieve the feat.

After his fireworks, his quirky old post has gone viral where he had expressed that he would hit four sixes in an over in the IPL.

Riyan Parag's heroics against KKR in vain as RR falter in yet another run-chase

Batting first, KKR posted a total of 206/4 from their 20 overs. RR skipper Riyan Parag walked into bat at number four. The right-hander smashed a magnificent half-century.

He scored 95 runs off just 45 balls, hitting six boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 211.11. Unfortunately, he missed out on a well-deserved century and failed to take RR over the line as well.

They came extremely close but ended at 205/8, falling agonizingly short by just one run in the end. This is not the first time where RR have failed to complete a chase that they should have. Once again, they failed to finish a chase after having come so close.

It highlights their season, which has been a poor one. Facing yet another defeat, they now have three wins and nine losses from 12 games. While they were already out of the race to make the playoffs, a win here would have helped them regain confidence to end the season on a positive note.

