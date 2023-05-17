"He knows how to run the dressing room"- Former Indian cricketer wants to see Sourav Ganguly coach DC 

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) need to appoint Sourav Ganguly as their coach in the future. Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket at DC, but Pathan feels he would do really well as a coach.

Ganguly is arguably one of the finest captains India have produced and Pathan has played a lot of cricket under his leadership. He feels the former Indian captain knows exactly how to get the best out of his players and opined that Delhi can possibly do a lot better under his coaching.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Sourav Ganguly's influence:

"Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players.

"He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role."

DC might need a change in their team management post IPL 2023 debacle

Although losing Rishabh Pant to injury was a huge one, one of the main reasons why Delhi are at the bottom of the points table is because of some of the questionable decisions taken by their think tank led by head coach Ricky Ponting.

One of the opportunities DC missed was to make full use of Axar Patel's incredible batting form. They played him as a finisher and there have been multiple games where Axar just had too much to do. Only time will tell whether Delhi will stick to Ponting as their coach next season.

