"He does not look anywhere near 100 percent fit" - Adam Gilchrist concerned about Hardik Pandya's role as a bowler after MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has expressed concern about Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya's fitness level. The 52-year-old observed that the all-rounder didn't look 100 percent with the ball in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Although the star all-rounder took two wickets in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium, the 20th over bowled by him proved to be the decisive factor in the Mumbai Indians' loss. MS Dhoni, who faced only four balls, struck three sixes in the last over.

Pandya gave away 26 runs in the 20th over to lift the Yellow Army to a match-winning total of 206. He conceded 43 runs in his three-over spell. With the bat, the MI captain managed only two runs, as his team lost by 20.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Gilchrist said the only positive thing was Pandya putting in the effort to take on the challenge of bowling.

"The only positive about Hardik Pandya and his bowling was that he was prepared to take on the challenge. I am captain, I am gonna have a crack but then he looks proppy, as we use in Australian sporting terms, you are not quite fluent. He does not look anywhere near 100 percent fit with the ball in hand and if there is any doubt about his physicality. His bowling was scattered," Gilchrist said.

The Baroda-born cricketer took the new ball in the clash against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. However, he went wicketless in his three overs, leaking 30 runs.

"It was definitely gettable" - Hardik Pandya on chasing down 207 against CSK

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

At the post-match presentation, Pandya credited Matheesha Pathirana and MS Dhoni for proving to be the points of difference on a tricky surface. He said:

"It (target) was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with their plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps. It (pitch) was holding up a bit and getting difficult. It was about batting well and keeping the intent. We were going quite well (in the run chase) till Pathirana came into the attack and took those two wickets."

Pathirana, who took four wickets, also earned the Player of the Match award.