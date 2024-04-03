"He looked scared"-  Manoj Tiwary on Cameron Green getting bamboozled by Mayank Yadav in RCB vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Cameron Green was undone by a phenomenal ball from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav in an IPL 2024 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Green was bowled while trying to defend a short-of-length delivery from Yadav in the eighth over of RCB's innings. The right-handed batter's feet did not move toward the ball and he was clean-bowled after being beaten comprehensively.

Dissecting Green's dismissal, former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary suggested that the Australian looked scared against Yadav's express pace.

Speaking to Cribuzz following Bengaluru's 28-run defeat, he said:

"He (Green) looked scared. His bat and leg were not in line. This is the kind of fear that Mayank Yadav has created since bowling the fastest delivery of the season."

Green perished after scoring nine runs off as many balls. Keeper-batter Anuj Rawat also struggled to counter Yadav's pace, playing a scratchy 11-run knock off 21 balls.

Tiwary pointed out how, after showing promise in Bengaluru's IPL 2024 opener, Rawat hasn't made most of his chances. Assessing the southpaw's performances, he said:

"After that knock in the first match, he hasn't been able to pace his innings well, temperament-wise. He doesn't seem to know how to build the innings. RCB lost the match by 28 runs, and Rawat faced 21 balls for just 11 years. If there's a lack of clarity despite having big names in the dressing room, and if you're not able to learn after such a long time, it suggests that the attention is somewhere else."

Rawat impressed many with his batting exploits in the opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 48 runs off 25 balls. However, he has registered scores of 11, 3, and 11 in the subsequent three fixtures.

"Forget KGF; there's just K" - Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli having to do all the heavy lifting in RCB's batting lineup

RCB batters Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis are referred to as KGF, a popular Kannada action movie, by the team's fans due to their initials: Kohli, Glenn, and Faf.

Virender Sehwag mentioned that while Bengaluru fans hype the KGF in their batting lineup, everything ultimately comes down to Virat Kohli, who has been the team's lone warrior so far in IPL 2024.

The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"Everybody talks about KGF during RCB's matches. But forget KGF; there's just K. There's nothing without this K for RCB."

Kohli was dismissed for 22 against Lucknow as Bengaluru failed to chase down a target of 182. He is currently the highest run-getter of the edition, having chalked up 203 runs from four innings.