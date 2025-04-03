  • home icon
"He makes the match one-sided" - Abhishek Sharma picks an attribute he wants to borrow from Indian star amid IPL 2025

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 03, 2025 17:41 IST
Abhishek Sharma in action for SRH. (Pic: Getty Images).

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma was recently asked to name an attribute he wants to borrow from former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma. The talented youngster stated he would like to have the veteran batter's fearless approach.

Abhishek remarked that he is a big fan of Rohit's fearlessness. He emphasized that when on song, the 37-year-old can make any contest a one-sided affair. Speaking to Star Sports, the SRH star said (via @Shikha_003 on X):

"I have always liked his fearless approach. I feel that when he scores runs, he makes the match one-sided."
It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma has looked far from his best in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has registered scores of 0, 8 and 13 in MI's first three fixtures. The five-time champions would want their swashbuckling opener to regain his form soon.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai have a solitary win to their name from three outings and are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. They take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Abhishek Sharma has yet to make a significant impact with the bat in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma kicked off the IPL 2025 campaign with a promising cameo, scoring 24 runs off 11 balls in SRH's 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home.

However, he managed to score just six runs off as many balls in the subsequent home encounter against LSG. SRH suffered a five-wicket defeat in the clash.

Hyderabad faced a loss in their first away encounter, losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their adopted home ground Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Abhishek Sharma was run out for just one run in the contest.

SRH currently occupy the eighth spot in the standings. They take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. It will be a repeat of last season's final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
