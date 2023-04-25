"He is making Delhi realize that they are still not using him properly" - Aakash Chopra lauds Axar Patel's all-round performance in DC's win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has lauded Axar Patel for dishing out an all-round performance in Delhi Capitals' (DC) win in their IPL 2023 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Axar first scored a run-a-ball 34 to help DC set a 145-run target for SRH after opting to bat first in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. The left-arm spinner then returned figures of 2/21 in his four overs as the visitors restricted Aiden Markram and Co. to 137/6 to register a seven-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Axar as the most valuable player and opined that DC are not using him effectively, saying:

"Bapu was, without a doubt, the most valuable player. Bapu did the job he is repeatedly doing and he is making Delhi realize that they are still not using him properly, you can do a little better. Whenever he comes, he scores runs with the bat."

The former Indian opener highlighted the significance of Axar's knock despite it being a run-a-ball effort, explaining:

"He was playing very well. Some people might say what is great about a 34 off 34, but the truth is that not even one fifty was scored in this match. Mayank Agarwal came close but he also didn't score a fifty. It was that sort of pitch where the ball was turning, getting stuck and not coming properly onto the bat."

Chopra urged the Delhi Capitals to bat the spin-bowling all-rounder up the order going forward, reasoning:

"There is a small request for Delhi here. It is not necessary that you get him to bat at the end only, he can actually bat up the order as well because the guys you are sending above him are not doing anything."

Axar Patel was sent to bat at No. 7 when DC were reduced to 62/5 after losing three wickets in the eighth over bowled by Washington Sundar. He strung together a 69-run sixth-wicket partnership with Manish Pandey (34 off 27) to help his side post a fighting total.

"That was incredible" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel's spell

Axar Patel picked up two crucial wickets during the SunRisers Hyderabad's chase. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Axar Patel made an equally vital contribution with the ball, elaborating:

"Then came the turn to bowl and there also he picked up two wickets and very big wickets. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal with a slightly slower delivery and then hit the ball on Aiden Markram's stumps. That was incredible."

Axar first had SRH's top-scorer Mayank Agarwal (49 off 39) caught by Aman Hakim Khan at long-on. He then got Aiden Markram to bottom-edge a cut shot onto his stumps to reduce the home team to 85/5.

Although Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 19) and Washington Sundar (24* off 15) strung together a 41-run sixth-wicket partnership to bring SRH back into the game, they couldn't take their team across the line.

Poll : What is Axar Patel's ideal batting position for the Delhi Capitals? Top 5 No. 6 or below 0 votes