"He is making the difference" - Rahul Chahar hails Jitesh Sharma's aggressive approach

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar believes Jitesh Sharma has been the face of their aggressive approach in IPL 2023. The youngster's statement comes after PBKS' last ball win over the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 30, at the Chepauk stadium.

PBKS outclassed the four-time champions after chasing down 201 on the final ball of the innings. While they didn't have the desired start, they got over the line after cameos from almost all batters.

Speaking at a press conference after the four-wicket win, Chahar felt Jitesh's ability to unleash big hits from ball one is making a massive difference to their team. He said:

"The way our batsmen are going, in every match we are scoring 200. So, it is a good sign for us especially Jitesh is in very good form. He is making the difference, like coming and hitting sixes on first or second ball. I think it is very good. We were trying to send Brar in place of Shahrukh just like he can run faster. We have seen his sprints. Nothing else."

Jitesh walked out at the Chepauk when Punjab required 50 runs off the final 25 balls. The keeper-batter smashed his second ball for a six, sending the ball 101 meters over the fence. He got out following a contentious decision in the 19th over for a 10-ball 21.

"We need some bowling also from him" - Rahul Chahar on Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of Sikandar Raza's contributions, Rahul Chahar recognized his telling contributions with the bat but felt they needed more from him with the ball. The 23-year-old, who bagged figures of 4-0-35-1, stated:

"He (Raza) is doing good. If you see 3-4 games, in one match he got man of the match award against LSG. He scored fifty. He is also doing well. We need some bowling also from him. He is doing batting better, but we need his bowling also going further in the tournament."

With the win at Chepauk, Punjab Kings have moved to fifth position in the 2023 IPL table, while MS Dhoni and co. remain in the top four despite the loss.

Poll : 0 votes