“He is a match-winner” - Former India cricketer calls for veteran player’s inclusion in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has called for Mohammad Shami’s inclusion in Team India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The remarks came amid Shami’s poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 (currently suspended due to India-Pakistan cross-border tensions). The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster has managed just six wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 11.23.
Sidhu believes Shami has the skills to deliver in Test cricket. Speaking about his technical prowess, the former player called him a match-winner. The 61-year-old said (via Sports Today):
“Let me tell you about Shami — a lot of people might be thinking, 'No, he’s expensive with the white ball,' but that's wrong.”
“When the red ball comes into play, the seam protrudes — it's almost upright, and it stays that way. When the seam hits, Shami makes it nip off the surface by about six inches, and that movement causes more trouble than the one that swings in the air. That’s why, as a red-ball bowler, he is a match-winner — out and out,” he added.
Shami has a stellar record in ODIs. He has scalped 206 wickets in 108 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.58, comprising six five-wicket hauls and 10 four-fers. He, however, has been dismal in T20Is, managing 27 wickets in 25 games at an economy rate of 8.95.
Mohammad Shami’s record for India in Test cricket
Mohammad Shami has picked up 229 wickets in 64 Tests with the help of six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls. The pacer has scalped 42 wickets in 14 Tests in England, but at an average of 40.50. Overall, he has 76 scalps in 21 away Tests.
Shami missed the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia during his rehabilitation after recovering from an injury he sustained during the 2023 World Cup. He played his last Test against Australia at the Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. The 34-year-old bagged four wickets in the summit clash, but India lost by 209 runs.
Apart from Shami, Team India have developed several fast bowlers in the last 18 months. Apart from ace pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, they are Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana, among others.
