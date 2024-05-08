"He won't be at Mumbai Indians next season"- Wasim Akram predicts Rohit Sharma to join KKR in IPL 2025 [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram made a bold statement, claiming that former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma would leave the five-time champions after the IPL 2024 season. Rohit was replaced as MI's captain by Hardik Pandya ahead of the ongoing season, a move that attracted negative reactions from the MI fanbase.

The IPL 2024 season has been disastrous for Mumbai so far with them winning just four out of their 12 games. They find themselves ninth in the points table. Wasim reckons Rohit would be a great fit at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on SK Match ki Baat, Wasim Akram explained why the camaraderie between Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir would make this an ideal move for KKR. He said:

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR."

Rohit has scored 330 runs in IPL 2024 so far from 12 games at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.76. He recent dip in form has raised a lot of concern among fans, especially because he will be leading the Indian team in the T20 World Cup next month.

Wasim Akram on KKR's brilliant IPL 2024

Wasim Akram has worked with KKR in the past as a part of their coaching staff and is delighted to see them do well in IPL 2024. While mentor Gauam Gambhir deserved plaudits, Wasim also praised skipper Shreyas Iyer for his on-field decisions and how he marshalled his troops.

On this, he stated:

"This was Gautam Gambhir's KKR and will remain his KKR. He sits off the field and talks to the players. But once the game is on, it is under the captain. Their captain has also done well and also scored runs at different positions. He (Iyer) knows that Gautam is there to take care of things."

KKR are at the summit of the IPL 2024 points table with eight wins from 11 games. They will back themselves to finish in the top-two spots and get an extra shot at making it to the final.

