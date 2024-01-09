"He needs to start playing cricket first" - Kiran More on the message to Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's selection for AFG T20Is

Kiran More isn't sure about Hardik Pandya's immediate T20I captaincy future after Rohit Sharma was appointed India's skipper for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. However, he expects the all-rounder to return to the team as soon as he is fit and available.

India will face Afghanistan in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. While Hardik was unavailable for selection due to his ankle injury, Rohit and Virat Kohli have been included in the 16-member Indian squad, with Mumbaikar at the helm.

During a discussion on Sports 18, More was asked about the message conveyed to Hardik after Rohit and Kohli's selection. He responded:

"Firstly, Hardik needs to get fit. He needs to start playing cricket first, that's extremely necessary. Once he does that, Hardik Pandya definitely ticks all the boxes. He has also been the captain earlier."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter was unsure about the selectors' thinking regarding leadership. However, he added that the new Mumbai Indians skipper will be back playing for India once he proves his fitness. He elaborated:

"We don't know the selectors' thinking, what has gone on inside, but Hardik will come into the team as soon as he gets fit. He needs to play matches before the World Cup. We don't know when he will start, probably in the IPL, but he is preparing hard. He is the world's top all-rounder and every team will want to have him."

Hardik is unlikely to feature in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England even if he is fit and available. IPL 2024 will present him with the best opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the global event.

"Your thinking changed slightly after 2 years" - Kiran More on the selectors picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. [P/C: Getty]

Kiran More was also asked whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return implies that they will definitely play in the T20 World Cup. He replied:

"They have been selected based on their recent form. Your (selectors) thinking changed slightly after two years. I don't know what their thinking was earlier but both gave fantastic performances in the World Cup and looked in form in the South Africa series as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator termed the duo's return as great news for Indian cricket. He said:

"The way Rohit Sharma captained in the World Cup and we reached the final as well, he played exceptional innings, the aggression he showed, so the thinking changed slightly. So both have been recalled and it is very good news for Indian cricket."

Saba Karim concurred with More and added that Rohit and Kohli are back in the squad because of the nature of the tracks India are going to experience in the West Indies and the United States.

