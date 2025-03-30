"He is neither able to bowl nor bat" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in CSK's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of changes in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He opined that the five-time champions need to drop Sam Curran, highlighting that the all-rounder has been found wanting with both ball and bat.

CSK will lock horns with RR in Match 11 of IPL 2025 in Guwahati in the evening game on Sunday, March 30. Ruturaj Gaikwad and company lost their last game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs after starting their campaign in the tournament with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Curran hasn't lived up to the trust CSK have shown in him.

"You need to correct your XI because you are showing a lot of faith in Sam Curran, but the guy is not playing well. Let's be very, very honest. He is neither able to bowl nor bat, and it's not just now. He hasn't been able to do so for quite some time. His stocks have gone down massively," he said (5:25).

Chopra urged the Chennai-based franchise to include Devon Conway and Vijay Shankar in their playing combination at Curran and either Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi's expense.

"Play both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway, Rachin and Ruturaj Gaikwad are your top three. Play only one of Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi. Keep (Shivam) Dube at No. 5. If you are batting first, put Vijay Shankar in the team at No. 6, and then Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) at No. 7 and MS (Dhoni) at No. 8," he observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that Sam Curran is not strengthening but weakening the CSK side. He added that MS Dhoni mustn't bat at No. 9 like he did against RCB and should come to the middle when the game is still alive.

"Shubham Dubey should be in the XI if you are batting first" - Aakash Chopra on RR ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Shubham Dubey was used as the Impact Player in RR's IPL 2025 loss to KKR. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Rajasthan Royals need to correct their starting XI and batting order for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

"Rajasthan will firstly have to pick their XI properly. I was very disappointed in the last match that Shubham Dubey's name wasn't in the XI. Shubham Dubey should be in the XI if you are batting first. Then you brought him as the Impact Player and sent him above Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer at No. 8, it does not make sense at all," he said.

While highlighting RR's seam-bowling issues, the analyst added that Riyan Parag and company need to ensure that the Guwahati pitch is not spin-friendly, or else they would cede the advantage to CSK.

"Jofra Archer has conceded more than 100 runs in less than seven overs and is still wicketless. So, can Fazalhaq Farooqi be played? Whichever way you look at it, Rajasthan's bowling is looking weak. Speak to the curator and get an absolutely flat pitch made because Chennai will trap you if the pitch is even slightly spin-friendly," Chopra observed.

CSK will likely include three quality spinners - Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja - in their playing combination against RR. The trio could run through the Royals' batting lineup if the pitch assists them.

