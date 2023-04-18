"He is the perfect No. 4 player for World Cup 2023" - Fans heap praise on Tilak Varma as he continues to impress with impactful knock against SRH 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma continued to impress fans with his batting exploits as he hit another impactful knock in IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, April 18. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is hosting this contest.
After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls) gave MI a brisk start with their 41-run opening stand in 4.4 overs. After hitting a couple of flamboyant strokes, Rohit Sharma perished in the fifth over without converting his good start.
Ishan Kishan also slowed down after the powerplay as he struggled against the spinners in the middle overs. He tried to break the shackles and departed in the 12th over after failing to clear the mid-off fielder.
Suryakumar Yadav came in next and scored seven runs from three balls before walking back to the pavilion. Tilak Varma (37 off 17 balls) then played a brilliant innings and injected some much-needed momentum into MI's innings.
Tilak looked comfortable against both spinners and pacers as he smashed four sixes and two fours during his 17-ball stay at the crease. Cameron Green (64* off 40 balls) also shifted gears well in the death overs and took MI to a daunting total of 192/5 in the company of Tim David (16*).
Fans were impressed after witnessing consistent performances from Tilak Varma in IPL 2023. They hailed him through their reactions on Twitter.
"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling" - Tilak Varma after his knock against SRH at his home ground
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Tilak Varma reflected on the first innings and revealed that the surface was good for the bowlers. He said:
"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling so we have a good total. We were also thinking that 185-190 is a good score. We were thinking that if we play the spinners well then we can get the total. (Shot through extra cover to the spinner) I was just waiting for that, it was off the middle of the bat so I enjoyed it.
"Right now I'm not thinking at all, just want to finish games for MI. Whenever I go to bat, I'm just thinking about helping the team. Right now, it's not much dew so I think there can be good grip for the spinners so it is good for us."
