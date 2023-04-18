"He is the perfect No. 4 player for World Cup 2023" - Fans heap praise on Tilak Varma as he continues to impress with impactful knock against SRH 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma continued to impress fans with his batting exploits as he hit another impactful knock in IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, April 18. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is hosting this contest.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls) gave MI a brisk start with their 41-run opening stand in 4.4 overs. After hitting a couple of flamboyant strokes, Rohit Sharma perished in the fifth over without converting his good start.

Ishan Kishan also slowed down after the powerplay as he struggled against the spinners in the middle overs. He tried to break the shackles and departed in the 12th over after failing to clear the mid-off fielder.

Suryakumar Yadav came in next and scored seven runs from three balls before walking back to the pavilion. Tilak Varma (37 off 17 balls) then played a brilliant innings and injected some much-needed momentum into MI's innings.

Tilak looked comfortable against both spinners and pacers as he smashed four sixes and two fours during his 17-ball stay at the crease. Cameron Green (64* off 40 balls) also shifted gears well in the death overs and took MI to a daunting total of 192/5 in the company of Tim David (16*).

Fans were impressed after witnessing consistent performances from Tilak Varma in IPL 2023. They hailed him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best ones:

𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 @RofiedAyush Tilak Verma at no. 3 for India in odi world cup is what all cricket fans want , bow down to the Master of Batting , The Tilak !

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Tilak Verma in IPL 2023:



•84*(46).

•22(18).

•41(29).

•30(25).

•37(17).



Most runs, best average, Best strike rate, most boundaries for Mumbai Indians in this IPL - What a player, the future superstar of Indian cricket. Tilak Verma in IPL 2023:•84*(46).•22(18).•41(29).•30(25).•37(17).Most runs, best average, Best strike rate, most boundaries for Mumbai Indians in this IPL - What a player, the future superstar of Indian cricket. https://t.co/q9K6457MNh

TEJASH 🚩 @LoyleRohitFan45 Tilak Verma Is Here To Rule In World Cricket Tilak Verma Is Here To Rule In World Cricket 🔥😎 https://t.co/zGEUWgfKgK

Apsara_Pencil/ (GOAT RINKU FC) @LuffyTweetz333 Tilak Verma, another good innings from him. The maturity he shows is just Top-Class.

shubham @ellGodfather #SRHvsMI

20 years old Tilak Verma carrying Mumbai. 20 years old Tilak Verma carrying Mumbai. #SRHvsMI20 years old Tilak Verma carrying Mumbai. https://t.co/H8S0rFo2DO

Jyran @Jyran45



Jyran @Jyran45

please Fasttrack him to the Indian team. He is the perfect no.4 player for World Cup 2023. Tilak Verma is a special talent !!

ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 @iromeostark Tilak Verma is some serious talent, guy is so consistent with bat. Best batter for MI since last year.

Akash @Akashkumarjha14



Akash @Akashkumarjha14

If India selectors watched IPL with any keenness and given India's lack of left handed Batters,Tilak Verma would be in contention for No 4/Middle order role in T20I team right about now but we know they can never be proactive.

Ishu @PocketDynamoo

#MIvSRH Select Tilak Verma @TilakV9 in 2023 WC team. He can do what Yuvi did in 2011 WC. This guy gives me glimpse of Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12 . Tilak can solve number 4 problem in ODI team. Select Tilak Verma @TilakV9 in 2023 WC team. He can do what Yuvi did in 2011 WC. This guy gives me glimpse of Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12. Tilak can solve number 4 problem in ODI team. #MIvSRH https://t.co/M1U4hnWsM9

Aufridi Chumtya @ShuhidAufridi

Indian Team Future Is Bright . This Man Tilak Verma. What A Player 🥵.Indian Team Future Is Bright This Man Tilak Verma. What A Player 🥵.Indian Team Future Is Bright 💛. https://t.co/m2QmJPMIjX

Ayusha __45 @Ayusha_rohitian



Our Starboy, our future Tilak Verma After Rohit retirement If I continue to watch cricket, then It would be only bcz of this guyOur Starboy, our future Tilak Verma @TilakV9 After Rohit retirement If I continue to watch cricket, then It would be only bcz of this guy ❤Our Starboy, our future Tilak Verma @TilakV9 🥺❤ https://t.co/0kwIV3Zpob

Souvik 45© @SouvikPurkaya16 ..A superstar in the making..! Tilak Verma Performing in every game, 20 yrs old.. Most talented youngster , 37(17) tonight..A superstar in the making..! Tilak Verma Performing in every game, 20 yrs old.. Most talented youngster , 37(17) tonight 💙..A superstar in the making..! Tilak Verma 💙 https://t.co/D3Rlc769fB

Hemantkashyap @Hemantkashyappp Tilak Verma at no.4 for WC 2023 🤞



Ps. Atleast a backup option. Tilak Verma at no.4 for WC 2023 🤞Ps. Atleast a backup option. https://t.co/YkfbGnYUJO

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01



He is just 20 and has a serious talent in him what a player he is, such a treat to watch him @TilakV9 @mipaltan #TATAIPL2023 #SRHvMI The most talented young player - Tilak VermaHe is just 20 and has a serious talent in himwhat a player he is, such a treat to watch him The most talented young player - Tilak Verma 💯He is just 20 and has a serious talent in him💪 what a player he is, such a treat to watch him🙌 @TilakV9 @mipaltan #TATAIPL2023 #SRHvMI https://t.co/kmkcF5hx8W

Nadim. @nadimspeaks Tilak Verma is such a serious talent. He has been the standout performer for Mumai Indians this IPL.

He has scored

84*(46)

22(18)

41(29)

30(25)

37(17) with an SR of almost 157. Tilak Verma is such a serious talent. He has been the standout performer for Mumai Indians this IPL.He has scored 84*(46) 22(18) 41(29) 30(25) 37(17) with an SR of almost 157.

ẞ @PackedBishh Need Tilak Verma at no.4 in ODI since Iyer is unavailable. ShunyaKumar can prepare for Ireland T20 series Need Tilak Verma at no.4 in ODI since Iyer is unavailable. ShunyaKumar can prepare for Ireland T20 series

Its RaNa!! @Freak4Hitman Only good thing that happened with Mumbai Indians in the mega auction is Tilak Verma. Only good thing that happened with Mumbai Indians in the mega auction is Tilak Verma.💙 https://t.co/eiIS43Uz5J

Kanan Shah @KananShah_ well played!! Tilak Verma is the future of India. well played!! Tilak Verma is the future of India.

Ishu @PocketDynamoo .

#MIvSRH Tilak Verma is doing what we expected from SKY. Keep going buddy, you've bright future Tilak Verma is doing what we expected from SKY. Keep going buddy, you've bright future 😊.#MIvSRH

𝖯𝖺𝗇𝗄𝖺𝗃 𝖠𝗁𝗂𝗋𝗐𝖺𝗋❤️ @impkdurg26 soon @CricCrazyJohns Tilak Verma Pure class player, don't know why whenever hits any short Goosebumps coming I becoming his fan now. Indiasoon @CricCrazyJohns Tilak Verma Pure class player, don't know why whenever hits any short Goosebumps coming I becoming his fan now. India 🇮🇳 soon🔥 https://t.co/xUX09xpRer

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 A retired cricket fan in me wants to see Tilak Verma in Indian jersey. (In T20Is only) A retired cricket fan in me wants to see Tilak Verma in Indian jersey. (In T20Is only)

Tejas Pujare @TejasPujare7 @CricCrazyJohns He is the future captain for them, no wonder he is just proving his worth now!! Fantastic Tilak Verma..!! @CricCrazyJohns He is the future captain for them, no wonder he is just proving his worth now!! Fantastic Tilak Verma..!! 🙌🙌🔥🔥💙💙

"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling" - Tilak Varma after his knock against SRH at his home ground

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Tilak Varma reflected on the first innings and revealed that the surface was good for the bowlers. He said:

"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling so we have a good total. We were also thinking that 185-190 is a good score. We were thinking that if we play the spinners well then we can get the total. (Shot through extra cover to the spinner) I was just waiting for that, it was off the middle of the bat so I enjoyed it.

"Right now I'm not thinking at all, just want to finish games for MI. Whenever I go to bat, I'm just thinking about helping the team. Right now, it's not much dew so I think there can be good grip for the spinners so it is good for us."

Do you think MI can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

