Create

"He is the perfect No. 4 player for World Cup 2023" - Fans heap praise on Tilak Varma as he continues to impress with impactful knock against SRH 

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 18, 2023 21:47 IST
Fans react after Tilak Varma
Fans react after Tilak Varma's cameo vs SRH on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma continued to impress fans with his batting exploits as he hit another impactful knock in IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, April 18. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is hosting this contest.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls) gave MI a brisk start with their 41-run opening stand in 4.4 overs. After hitting a couple of flamboyant strokes, Rohit Sharma perished in the fifth over without converting his good start.

Ishan Kishan also slowed down after the powerplay as he struggled against the spinners in the middle overs. He tried to break the shackles and departed in the 12th over after failing to clear the mid-off fielder.

Suryakumar Yadav came in next and scored seven runs from three balls before walking back to the pavilion. Tilak Varma (37 off 17 balls) then played a brilliant innings and injected some much-needed momentum into MI's innings.

Tilak looked comfortable against both spinners and pacers as he smashed four sixes and two fours during his 17-ball stay at the crease. Cameron Green (64* off 40 balls) also shifted gears well in the death overs and took MI to a daunting total of 192/5 in the company of Tim David (16*).

Fans were impressed after witnessing consistent performances from Tilak Varma in IPL 2023. They hailed him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best ones:

Tilak Verma at no. 3 for India in odi world cup is what all cricket fans want , bow down to the Master of Batting , The Tilak ! https://t.co/PiQHLAHauo
Tilak Verma in IPL 2023:•84*(46).•22(18).•41(29).•30(25).•37(17).Most runs, best average, Best strike rate, most boundaries for Mumbai Indians in this IPL - What a player, the future superstar of Indian cricket. https://t.co/q9K6457MNh
@ACKOIndia @mipaltan Tilak Verma at his home ground #ACKOForTheFans#ACKOBoliBacchan#BoliBacchan#Contestalert #CricketTwitter #OneFamily #WelcomeChange #MI #SRHvsMI #SRHvMI #Meme https://t.co/egqcCDTUT3
Tilak Verma Is Here To Rule In World Cricket 🔥😎 https://t.co/zGEUWgfKgK
Tilak Verma, another good innings from him. The maturity he shows is just Top-Class.
#SRHvsMI20 years old Tilak Verma carrying Mumbai. https://t.co/H8S0rFo2DO
Tilak Verma is a special talent !! 🙌🔥@ImRo45 please Fasttrack him to the Indian team. He is the perfect no.4 player for World Cup 2023.🙏 https://t.co/6vTC5A1UW9
The maturity he shows is just Top-Class. Tilak Verma, another magnificent innings from @TilakV9 💙 https://t.co/rAbmIrQhkO
Tilak Verma is some serious talent, guy is so consistent with bat. Best batter for MI since last year. https://t.co/zBxRbsdeJ4
If India selectors watched IPL with any keenness and given India's lack of left handed Batters,Tilak Verma would be in contention for No 4/Middle order role in T20I team right about now but we know they can never be proactive.#SRHVCSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter
Select Tilak Verma @TilakV9 in 2023 WC team. He can do what Yuvi did in 2011 WC. This guy gives me glimpse of Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12. Tilak can solve number 4 problem in ODI team. #MIvSRH https://t.co/M1U4hnWsM9
This Man Tilak Verma. What A Player 🥵.Indian Team Future Is Bright 💛. https://t.co/m2QmJPMIjX
After Rohit retirement If I continue to watch cricket, then It would be only bcz of this guy ❤Our Starboy, our future Tilak Verma @TilakV9 🥺❤ https://t.co/0kwIV3Zpob
Performing in every game, 20 yrs old.. Most talented youngster , 37(17) tonight 💙..A superstar in the making..! Tilak Verma 💙 https://t.co/D3Rlc769fB
Tilak Verma at no.4 for WC 2023 🤞Ps. Atleast a backup option. https://t.co/YkfbGnYUJO
The most talented young player - Tilak Verma 💯He is just 20 and has a serious talent in him💪 what a player he is, such a treat to watch him🙌 @TilakV9 @mipaltan #TATAIPL2023 #SRHvMI https://t.co/kmkcF5hx8W
Where would @mipaltan be without Tilak Verma so far this @iPL season . Consistently contributing #SRHvMI #IPL2023
Tilak Verma is such a serious talent. He has been the standout performer for Mumai Indians this IPL.He has scored 84*(46) 22(18) 41(29) 30(25) 37(17) with an SR of almost 157.
Need Tilak Verma at no.4 in ODI since Iyer is unavailable. ShunyaKumar can prepare for Ireland T20 series
Indian cricket team selectors to Tilak Verma#MIvSRH https://t.co/q1Eo6dUK9N
Only good thing that happened with Mumbai Indians in the mega auction is Tilak Verma.💙 https://t.co/eiIS43Uz5J
well played!! Tilak Verma is the future of India.
Tilak Verma is a bigger asset for Indian Cricket team than Gill,Rutu, Yashasvi,Ishan combined!!!#MIvsSRH #tilakvarma https://t.co/vFT3dv3QDj
Tilak Verma is doing what we expected from SKY. Keep going buddy, you've bright future 😊.#MIvSRH
@CricCrazyJohns Tilak Verma Pure class player, don't know why whenever hits any short Goosebumps coming I becoming his fan now. India 🇮🇳 soon🔥 https://t.co/xUX09xpRer
A retired cricket fan in me wants to see Tilak Verma in Indian jersey. (In T20Is only)
@CricCrazyJohns He is the future captain for them, no wonder he is just proving his worth now!! Fantastic Tilak Verma..!! 🙌🙌🔥🔥💙💙

"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling" - Tilak Varma after his knock against SRH at his home ground

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Tilak Varma reflected on the first innings and revealed that the surface was good for the bowlers. He said:

"I think it was a pretty good wicket for bowling so we have a good total. We were also thinking that 185-190 is a good score. We were thinking that if we play the spinners well then we can get the total. (Shot through extra cover to the spinner) I was just waiting for that, it was off the middle of the bat so I enjoyed it.
"Right now I'm not thinking at all, just want to finish games for MI. Whenever I go to bat, I'm just thinking about helping the team. Right now, it's not much dew so I think there can be good grip for the spinners so it is good for us."

Do you think MI can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...