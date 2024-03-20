"He was playing single-handed shots and hitting sixes" - Delhi Capitals' newest recruit Kumar Kushagra awestruck by skipper Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals' (DC) newest recruit, Kumar Kushagra, expressed his awe at watching skipper Rishabh Pant hit single-handed sixes in the build-up to IPL 2024.

Kushagra was acquired by DC for a whopping ₹7.2 crore at the mini-auction last year. The 19-year-old has played 19 first-class and 23 List-A games for Jharkhand, boasting impressive averages over 40 and 46 respectively.

Meanwhile, Pant is coming back after a 15-month layoff due to multiple injuries suffered during his horrific car accident in December 2022.

In a press release issued by the Delhi Capitals, Kushagra said:

"I was batting with Rishabh Pant for the first time and he gave me a lot of input on my game. He was playing single-handed shots and hitting sixes. He's hitting the ball well, and hopefully, we'll win matches for Delhi Capitals together."

Kushagra also expressed his excitement at playing in the IPL by saying:

"I am very excited to be a part of the IPL for the first time. I will get a chance to play with so many big international players, whom I have grown up watching. However, my aim would be to win games for Delhi Capitals."

Kushagra was called up by the Capitals to their off-season camp last year, during which former Indian captain and current team director Sourav Ganguly was impressed by the youngster's glovework, which reminded him of MS Dhoni. With the middle order wearing a somewhat thin look, Kushagra could start in DC's playing XII.

DC will look to break their title drought in IPL 2024

Despite boasting several marquee players over the years, the Delhi Capitals are yet to break through and win the elusive IPL title.

After qualifying for the playoffs in three of the first five IPL seasons, the franchise went through a torrid time and missed the playoffs in the subsequent six IPL editions from 2013 to 2018.

DC finally rebounded with a hattrick of playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, including qualifying for their maiden final in 2020. However, the side hit bottom again, finishing outside the top four in 2022 and enduring a ninth-place finish last year.

With the return of Rishabh Pant, who missed the entire last season, as captain, the franchise will look to make a run to their maiden title this year.

The perennial underachievers will kickstart their 2024 IPL campaign with an away game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 23.