"He is quite intense and quite fierce in the field, but off the park, he is so nice and welcoming" - NZ all-rounder Kyle Jamieson lauds Virat Kohli

New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Kyle Jamieson reflected on his experience of playing for the franchise under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He lauded the skipper for his fierce nature on the field and for being a welcoming person off it.

After making a huge impression in the international arena during his short career so far, Jamieson landed a contract with the RCB for the 2021 season of the IPL.

While speaking on Baz and Izzy for Breakfast, Kyle Jamieson commended Virat Kohli for his passion for winning.

“He is a lovely guy. I have played against him a couple of times and obviously, he is quite intense and quite fierce in the field, but off the park, he is so nice and welcoming. He just loves to win as well. He could be at it on the field and stuff, but he is just passionate about being there, about winning,” Jamieson said.

The 26-year-old was also pleased with the opportunity to play in one of the biggest tournaments in cricket.

“It’s good to see how different guys work. We have got some good overseas players in our group. So, yes, pretty fortunate to be involved in a tournament like that.”

Kyle Jamieson disappointed to have missed the opportunity to explore India

Kyle Jamieson bowling for RCB

Kyle Jamieson shared his disappointment about not getting to travel and see places in India. He recollected how the country was under lockdown during the time he was in India for the first leg of the IPL.

“India was under lockdown when I was there. So we were pretty much in bubbles. I kind of missed out on that experience which is a shame. Hopefully, once this thing gets down, I can get back there and get a taste of what it’s really like,” Jamieson added.

The Black Caps all-rounder will travel to the UAE and join RCB for the second leg of the IPL 2021 scheduled to commence from September 19.

Edited by Diptanil Roy