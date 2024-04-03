"He is receiving his salary from time to time, but the performances aren't coming" - Manoj Tiwary on Glenn Maxwell's flop show in IPL 2024

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell following his string of poor performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Maxwell has struggled to get going so far this season. He was dismissed for a duck in the team's recent encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Pointing out the inconsistency in swashbuckling batter's performances, Tiwary suggested that Maxwell hasn't done justice to his hefty paycheck.

Speaking on Cricbuzz after RCB's 28-run loss to LSG, he said:

"RCB retained Glenn Maxwell. He is receiving his salary from time to time, but the performances aren't coming at that speed."

"Glenn Maxwell has become Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram in the IPL. He has all the abilities, but where are the performances? If you look at his track record, even when he was with Punjab, everyone expected him to deliver match-winning performances, which didn't happen. There needs to be consistency." he added.

Maxwell has bagged two ducks from four matches in IPL 2024 and has scored just 31 runs at an average of 7.75.

"RCB are dearly missing the services of AB de Villiers" - Manoj Tiwary

Despite boasting an explosive batting lineup, Bengaluru have suffered three losses from four matches in IPL 2024. Reflecting on the team's slow start to the tournament, Manoj Tiwary opined that RCB are missing a player like AB de Villiers.

He highlighted how Cameron Green, who was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹17 crore, has also been quite ordinary.

"RCB are dearly missing the services of AB de Villiers. Cameron Green is an up-and-coming player and has done well for Australia. However, he hasn't scored consistently for Bengaluru. Also, they sent Rajat Patidar at No. 3, despite Green doing well at that position in the last match," Tiwary stated.

RCB are currently placed ninth in the IPL 2024 points table. They will now take on Rajasthan Royals (RR ) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.