"He's come out trying to boss it" - Tom Moody on Rohit Sharma's batting approach in IPL 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently pointed out how Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to perform consistently with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He, however, noted that Sharma has shown positive intent right from the start. Moody suggested that the senior batter has looked to dominate the bowlers, which is a good sign.

The cricketer-turned-coach also highlighted that apart from a couple of good knocks, Sharma hasn't really been able to make much of an impact with the bat for the Mumbai-based side so far.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he explained:

"At the moment, it is nearly like he [Rohit Sharma] has teased this with a couple of performances where you think, 'Okay, here it comes', and you are waiting for those floodgates to open. But that's all we have seen.

"We have just seen a couple of little teases. He hasn't really got out of the blocks. He is showing the intent, which has been important. That's been the one thing this year is that he's come out trying to boss it and control it from up front."

Notably, Sharma struggled to get going during Mumbai's encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. He needed to get his team off to a flying start, considering they were chasing a mammoth 208-run total.

However, Sharma's stay at the crease was a brief one as he departed after scoring just two runs off eight deliveries. Mumbai eventually suffered an embarrassing 55-run loss in the contest, finishing at 152/9 in 20 overs.

"When there is movement in the air or off the seam, both those players look vulnerable" - Tom Moody on Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Tom Moody further stated that the form of opening batters Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan has been a major concern for Mumbai this season.

He opined that both Sharma and Kishan haven't looked comfortable when there is some swing or seam on offer. The veteran coach mentioned that most modern-day batters have similar weaknesses, especially when it comes to T20 cricket, elaborating:

"When there is movement in the air or off the seam, both those players look vulnerable. I think you can say that across the whole of world cricket. The game has changed quite a lot and I think T20 has had something to do with that with regards to technique and the way the batters play.

"As soon as we see swing or seam, we see even the best batters struggle. It's because in a T20 game, you have to have your hands in a different position and need to be set in a different position to seek power."

While Sharma has mustered 181 runs from seven games at an average of 25.88, Kishan has 183 runs to his name from seven outings and is averaging 26.14.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have won three matches at the halfway mark and are placed seventh in the IPL 2023 points table.

