"He’s going to continue to have a point to prove"- Shane Watson on DC skipper David Warner ahead of IPL 2023

Former Australian all-rounder and Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson believes David Warner will be hungry for runs and keen to prove that he is not done yet during the IPL 2023 season. Warner was named the stand-in DC skipper after Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident in December 2022 ruled him out of the tournament.

In 12 games last season, Warner scored a staggering 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of more than 150. However, his inconsistent form in international cricket over the past few months has raised concerns over whether he will be able to deliver consistently for the Capitals.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, here's what Shane Watson had to say about David Warner's role in the IPL 2023 season for DC:

“I think, yeah, David Warner for me is just at the top of the order. He’s going to continue to have a point to prove and everyone’s going to be like riding off the back of him. He’s always scored so many runs in the IPL. And to be an opening batter, and set the platform like he does is going to be very important."

Shane Watson also shed light on Mitchell Marsh's incredible form of late. The all-rounder opened for Australia in the ODIs against India and won the Player of the Series. On this, Watson added:

"I think Mitchell Marsh, this is going to be another really big season for him. He’s got incredible skill with the bat alone and how he’s batting and takes the game on is going to play a really big part."

Shane Watson on DC's bowling resources

Anrich Nortje is an important part of DC's plans and is crucial to their chances in IPL 2023. He was sidelined after an injury during the Test series against West Indies. However, Shane Watson spoke at length about the Indian talent that DC possesses in both their pace as well as the spin department.

On this, Watson stated:

"And then we’ve got some youngsters with the ball, fast bowlers, we’ve got Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya. And then we’ve got our spinners as well, like Axar and Kuldeep Yadav. Those two guys, to be able to have world class spinners bowling especially through the middle, to be able to try and get wickets and also keep the runs down, that’s so critically important.”

It will be interesting to see if David Warner can recreate the magic of 2016 and inspire DC to their maiden IPL title.

