“He’s at his happiest now” - Former RCB teammate’s massive claim on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has made a massive claim on Virat Kohli's Test retirement, stating that he is at his happiest after the announcement. Although Karthik admitted that the decision to retire from the 36-year-old stunned most, he feels the veteran should be kept in good spirits moving forward.

Ad

A couple of days after reports floated that the right-handed batter had communicated to the BCCI about retiring from Test cricket, Kohli announced it officially on May 12 via an Instagram post. One of the most celebrated Indian cricketers, the star batter retired from the format as the most successful Test captain to have led the country.

Speaking to the broadcasters before the IPL 2025 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday, Karthik observed that Kohli wishes to strike a balance between playing and spending time with his family. The former Indian keeper-batter elaborated, as quoted by India Today:

Ad

Trending

"It came as a shock to the outside world, so we were just observing what Virat was up to. He is at his happiest now - he's enjoying the sport, and he genuinely wants to spend more time with his family. It's a personal decision, and we respect it. Like everyone else, we were taken aback - 'Oh, this is happening.' But the fact is, it's great to see him happy and ready whenever we want him to play. The key is to keep him in good spirits."

Ad

The Delhi-born cricketer had already been struggling in the longest format, capped by a forgettable tour of Australia, aggregating only 190 runs in the five-Test series. He still retired with 9230 runs, making him the fourth-highest Test run-getter for India.

Virat Kohli's quick-fire 43 in vain as RCB lose to SunRisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, Kohli returned to action for the first time since announcing his Test retirement and played outstandingly for his 25-ball 43. With RCB in pursuit of a mammoth 232 at the Ekana Stadium, they were off to a brilliant start. The third over from Eshan Malinga, when RCB lost Rajat Patidar and Romario Shepherd, tilted the scales significantly in favour of the SunRisers.

The Royal Challengers' run chase eventually lost steam, and they fell short by 42 runs. Nevertheless, RCB have qualified for the playoffs and will hope to break their title drought this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More