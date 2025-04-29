"He's the most shaant person I know"- Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli’s calm attitude

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently spoke about her husband and former India captain Virat Kohli's personality. She disclosed that the ace batter's aggressive persona is limited only to the cricket field, and he is otherwise a very calm person.

She stated that Kohli was the calmest person she knew. The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress added that she was amazed at times by her better half's composed demeanor.

Anushka's comments came during an interview with Filmfare. Here's what she said while giving insight into Kohli's off-the-field personality:

"He's one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed... He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill."

During the chat, Anushka recalled how the couple's busy schedule didn't allow them to spend a lot of time together during the first six months of their marriage. She said:

"During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 or 22 days together... We were hardly together in Mumbai. In fact, the staff at home gets so happy whenever they see us together at home."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The two welcomed their first child, Vamika, a baby girl, on January 11, 2021. They became parents for the second time with the birth of their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

"When we're together, the world ceases to exist" - Anushka Sharma on her bond with Virat Kohli

Speaking about her married life in the same interview, Anushka Sharma mentioned that Virat Kohli remains her best friend and confidant. She emphasized that when the two are together, nothing else matters.

Anushka added:

"I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. When we’re together, the world ceases to exist,” she adds, emphasizing the depth of their connection."

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli is with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in the ongoing IPL 2025. The veteran batter has looked in good form. He is currently the second-highest run-getter of the season, with 443 runs across 10 innings.

