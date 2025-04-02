"He's still your first-pick player in that Mumbai team" - Michael Clarke's massive statement on MI star during IPL 2025

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has come out in support of Rohit Sharma amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. There has been a lot of criticism around his form and question marks over his place in the Mumbai Indians team.

Michael Clarke stated that Rohit is still a first-choice player in the Mumbai Indians side. He added that his batting is of quality and that his leadership skills can benefit skipper Hardik Pandya and the entire team.

"I think I heard on the plane on social media someone was talking about Rohit's missed out the first two games for Mumbai, should they pick him? I'm like what? He's still your first-pick player in that Mumbai team. He's opening the batting. His batting is still quality. His leadership quality for Hardik and the rest of that Mumbai team is so important," he said on Backstage with Boria. (10:46)

Rohit has scored only 21 runs from three matches in the season so far and has struggled to get going. However, Michael Clarke further said that Rohit is a kind of player who would pick himself up when he is not performing and will work on getting back to form and scoring runs.

"Form is temporary class is permanent. The best players in the world are the best or a reason. Its the longevity, its through the highs through the lows. You pick yourself up when you are not performing, you go and do the work to get back into form and you go and make runs to make your team win. Rohit Sharma would do that," he explained (9:50).

"Virat Kohli is the same. He has had form slumps but it is because he is such a great player. Expectations are so high. We think he can walk out to bat and make a hundred every single day. That's not the game. You're playing Test cricket, one-day cricket, IPL. Three different formats," he further added.

Mumbai Indians lost their first two games before beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first win of the season.

"I reckon Virat's playing beautifully" - Michael Clarke

Meanwhile, Michael Clarke also commented on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli. The former Australian captain said that Kohli is batting beautifully and has begun his IPL season on a good note too.

"I reckon Virat's playing beautifully. Champions Trophy, he's started this IPL really well. I know he'll be loving opening the batting as well," he said. (11:58)

Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in RCB's opening game, where he looked in solid touch. Although he struggled a bit against Chennai Super Kings, he scored some valuable runs (31 off 30).

The right-hander will once again be in action as RCB host Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. As Michael Clarke stated, Kohli has had immense success opening the batting in the IPL and loves batting right at the top.

