"He's trying to act like he is so happy" - Kevin Pietersen worried for Hardik Pandya amid MI skipper's struggles in IPL 2024

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen reckons Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is trying too much to look happy amid the backlash from fans. Pietersen explained how hard it is to deal with things when being on the firing line.

Since replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' skipper ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik has come under criticism from the fans, who have also been boing the all-rounder during the toss in all of MI's five matches thus far, including at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pietersen stated that Hardik is not happy, given how hard he is trying to make it look.

"I actually think, with Hardik Pandya, everything away from the game is affecting him so much. He's smiling too much when he does the toss. He's trying to act like he is so happy. He is not happy. I have been there. I have been in the firing line. And I can tell you now, it affects you. If what's happening to Hardik Pandya," he stated.

Hardik Pandya started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and became an integral part of their three title victories. He moved to the Gujarat Titans in 2022 and captained them for two years before returning to MI.

"He is an Indian player and he doesn't want to be treated like this" - Kevin Pietersen

Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets against CSK. (Credits: Twitter)

Kevin Pietersen also believes deep down everything has been overwhelming for Hardik Pandya and has been affecting him adversely on all fronts.

"The boos we have been hearing just now and I know they are happy to see former CSK captain, the lion smacking him all over the park, it hurts you. Because he has emotions. And he is an Indian player and he doesn't want to be treated like this. So, when this is happening, it's affecting him, it's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen," he elaborated.

MI's crucial game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14, saw Hardik concede 26 runs in the 20th over as the visiting side posted 206.

It proved to be the difference as Mumbai Indians fell 20 runs short of the target, with the skipper managing only two runs. The defeat proved to be Mumbai's fourth of the season.