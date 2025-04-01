"He hasn't scored runs in 2 matches" - Aakash Chopra on significance of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS for LSG batter

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Aiden Markram as one of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters in focus in their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that the opener didn't fire in their first two games and might be dropped if he fails one more time.

Ad

LSG will lock horns with PBKS in Match 13 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. Markram has aggregated 16 runs at a strike rate of 94.11 in two innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Markram might lose his place at the top of the order to Matthew Breetzke if he doesn't fire in LSG's clash against PBKS.

Ad

Trending

"Two things might force Lucknow to think slightly. One is Aiden Markram as an opener. This will be his third match. He hasn't scored runs in two matches. Breetzke is sitting outside. This team might start thinking about him. So I feel this match will be very important for him (Markram). Score runs because opening is an important position," he said (11:00).

Ad

Ad

Chopra added that Rishabh Pant also needs to be among the runs for the home team.

"The second is their captain Rishabh Pant. Many experts believed he should have opened, and I felt he should have batted at No. 3, but he is coming at No. 4. However, that is not the point. The point is that he hasn't scored runs. You want to command that respect and need to score runs for that. The captain has to do well if you want to make your home a fortress," he observed.

Ad

Pant was dismissed for a six-ball duck in LSG's IPL 2025 opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He scored a run-a-ball 15 in their second game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Zaheer Khan's imprint is already being seen on their bowling" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's bowling ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Shardul Thakur is LSG's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Zaheer Khan's tactical acumen was evident in the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling performance in their first two games of IPL 2025.

Ad

"Zaheer Khan's imprint is already being seen on their bowling. Why am I saying that? The bowling is weak. They have Lord (Shardul) Thakur, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav. They get Digvesh Rathi to bowl, and then they have Ravi Bishnoi. It's not your best bowling attack," he said.

The analyst added that the virtual second-string LSG seam attack is executing their plans perfectly.

Ad

"Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Mohsin Khan are all not there. They are playing with a second-string attack but are doing well. They come with a precise plan and follow it with a tunnel vision. They are playing cricket with that perspective. The thing I am liking a lot about this team is that they have a plan and they are following it to the T," Chopra observed.

With six scalps at an economy rate of 8.83 in two games, Shardul Thakur is LSG's most successful bowler in IPL 2025. While Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav have picked up a wicket apiece, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi and M Siddharth have together accounted for eight dismissals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback