"He hasn't scored runs since the last IPL" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' potential challenges in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Jake Fraser-McGurk's recent lean run as one of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) potential challenges in IPL 2025. He noted that the Australian opener hasn't fired since his scintillating performances in the last edition of the Indian Premier League.

DC used the Right to Match card to reacquire Fraser-McGurk for ₹9 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The dashing opener had smashed 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04 in nine innings in IPL 2024 but managed only 113 runs at a paltry average of 16.14 in seven T20Is last year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Fraser-McGurk's recent indifferent form could be one of the Delhi Capitals' concerns heading into IPL 2025.

"The problem with Jake Fraser-McGurk is that he does not have form. He hasn't scored runs since the last IPL. How will it work if you don't score runs? You played cricket in multiple places but didn't score runs anywhere. You play high-risk cricket and did very well last year due to which they bought you back, but what is the benefit if you don't play well this time?" he said (7:30).

Chopra noted that DC might also rely on the relatively inexperienced Ashutosh Sharma and Sameer Rizvi to do the finishing job in IPL 2025.

"In the lower order, Tristan Stubbs is, of course, trustworthy. However, then Ashutosh Sharma and Sameer Rizvi. Can they actually do what they are asked to do? Can Ashutosh Sharma replicate his last year's performances? Can it be a huge season for Sameer Rizvi? You are trying to get two uncapped Indians to do the finishing," he observed.

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' seam-bowling attack, Aakash Chopra opined that the Arun Jaitley Stadium might not suit Mohit Sharma. He also wondered why Mukesh Kumar's stocks have gone down, highlighting that the Bengal seamer made his international debut across all three formats within a short span but is no longer spoken about by anyone.

"What is KL Rahul's batting order?" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' biggest challenge in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals acquired KL Rahul for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals' biggest challenge in IPL 2025 would be to figure out KL Rahul's ideal batting position, especially with Faf du Plessis potentially opening with Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The biggest challenge has come due to Faf du Plessis becoming the vice-captain. I am unable to understand this team's batting order a little. What is KL Rahul's batting order? You have taken a Ferrari and are asking it to be driven in Chandni Chowk. How will a Ferrari run there?" he said.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that the uncertainty around the Karnataka player's batting position might prove to be a hindrance to their potential expectations from him.

"You thought it's a small ground with a flat pitch and you wouldn't give him the captaincy as well, so he would be liberated and KL Rahul would hit, that the 600-run bank would hit sixes and play differently since his name doesn't come in T20 cricket now and doesn't get to open in ODIs. However, it has become a challenge. Where will you make him bat?" Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that it would be too low in the batting order if KL Rahul plays at No. 4. He added that a place might not get created for Abishek Porel if the former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain bats at No. 3, with the entire batting lineup becoming right-handed in such a scenario.

