"He seems to be getting okay" - Michael Hussey eases concerns about MS Dhoni's injury ahead of RCB clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant coach Michael Hussey has opened up about MS Dhoni's injury status ahead of the marquee clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17. The former Australian batter stated that Dhoni is managing his injury to the best of his ability.

Following a three-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 12, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that a knee injury is bugging skipper Dhoni. Despite that, Fleming brushed aside any doubts over the veteran keeper-batter's ability and labeled him "highly professional".

Ahead of the high-voltage clash against RCB, Hussey was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"I think it has been ongoing for a long time. He has been managing it as possibly as he can. He seems to be getting okay."

Dhoni almost took the Super Kings to victory against the Royals. In what was his 200th game as CSK captain, the 41-year-old walked out to bat with his side needing 63 off the final five overs.

Although Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, RR sneaked home in the end.

"They have got a fantastic team" - Michael Hussey on RCB

Michael Hussey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussey further claimed that playing RCB is always a massive occasion as both sides have produced some nail-biting contests over the years. He told CSK's official website:

"I think the players are looking forward to it. It is always a great occasion. They have got a fantastic team and have been playing good cricket. They would have got some confidence from their win the other day.

"So we will have to come and play at our best to win the match. We have had some classic contests with them in the past, whether it be in Chennai or in Bangalore."

The last five games between CSK and RCB have seen the latter emerge victorious only once.

