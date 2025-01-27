"He is standing next to AB de Villiers at No. 4 and No. 5" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rishabh Pant should open for LSG in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Rishabh Pant is unlikely to open for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter's numbers in the prestigious league are almost as good as AB de Villiers' at Nos. 4 and 5.

LSG bought Pant for a record ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last November. They recently announced him as their captain for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India batter was asked whether Pant should open for LSG in IPL 2025 and for the Men in Blue in the white-ball formats in the future.

"Someone asked this question to Pant and I was listening to him. He said that it's not important what is right for him, and it's more important what is right for his team. He said that he has batted in the middle order throughout his life and wants to remain in the middle order for the time being," he responded (5:45).

Trending

"His numbers are very good at No. 4 and No. 5. I dug out his IPL numbers. He is standing next to AB de Villiers at No. 4 and No. 5. It's a big sample size as the IPL has been played for many years. So he finds himself more comfortable there," Chopra added.

Rishabh Pant has amassed 3284 runs at a strike rate of 148.93 in 110 IPL innings. AB de Villiers aggregated 5162 runs at a strike rate of 151.68 in 170 IPL knocks.

"It's easy to bat at the top of the order" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's proficiency as a middle-order batter

Rishabh Pant batted at No. 3 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that it was easier to open than to bat in the middle order in T20s.

"Honestly speaking, it's easy to bat at the top of the order. There is a powerplay of six overs and it's easy to hit there because only two fielders are outside. So it's an easier job, but batting in the middle is a difficult job because he also has to finish," he said (6:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that LSG would have three destructive left-handed middle-order batters if Rishabh Pant doesn't open for them.

"So I would say if you have the ability and are comfortable batting at No. 4, and you also get a left-hander in the middle, I think that is the place you should be. He can decide between No. 3 and No. 4. I feel he might not open for Lucknow. Three left-handers will come one after the other - Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller - and all three have great hitting ability," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Rishabh Pant doesn't have a chance to open for LSG and India. He added that the Indian think tank doesn't seem to be considering him as an opener either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news