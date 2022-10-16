"He doesn't stop scoring runs" - Twitterati react as Rajat Patidar scores 92* off 43 balls against Railways in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar looked in spectacular touch during his team's clash against Railways in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Sunday, October 16.
The right-handed batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in his dazzling unbeaten 92-run knock from just 43 deliveries. In all, Patidar smashed nine sixes and two fours, helping his side post an impressive total in the encounter.
This was his second half-century from three games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.
A number of fans took to social media, praising the youngster for yet another impactful performance with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:
Patidar made heads turn with his splendid batting in this year's Indian Premier League. He helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their crucial Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), remaining unbeaten on 112 in the knockout game.
He has done well consistently in domestic games as well for India A this year. Patidar was rewarded for his batting exploits as he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the recently concluded three-match home ODI series against South Africa.
Madhya Pradesh beat Railways by 14 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022
Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Railways at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. They were able to post a stiff total of 190, thanks to Rajat Patidar's blistering knock.
They successfully defended their total by restricting the Railways team to 176/9 after their 20 overs, securing a 14-run win in the Elite Group A match. Ashwin Das was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh, scalping three vital wickets.
For Railways, opening batter Pratham Singh slammed 55 runs off 39 balls. While Upendra Yadav (38) and Vivek Singh (23) got off to decent starts, they failed to convert them into big scores.
Madhya Pradesh's campaign has been a mixed bag so far. They have two wins and as many losses to their name and are currently placed fifth in Elite Group A. Railways had just a solitary victory to their name so far and occupy sixth place in the group.
