"He doesn't stop scoring runs" - Twitterati react as Rajat Patidar scores 92* off 43 balls against Railways in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar looked in spectacular touch during his team's clash against Railways in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Sunday, October 16.

The right-handed batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in his dazzling unbeaten 92-run knock from just 43 deliveries. In all, Patidar smashed nine sixes and two fours, helping his side post an impressive total in the encounter.

This was his second half-century from three games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

A number of fans took to social media, praising the youngster for yet another impactful performance with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:

cricstats @cricstats13 Rajat patidar strong his case for debut in India team with some crakers against railway team he hit 9 marbles sixes and 2 fours to make 92 runs in 43 balls ining. #rajatpatidar Rajat patidar strong his case for debut in India team with some crakers against railway team he hit 9 marbles sixes and 2 fours to make 92 runs in 43 balls ining. #rajatpatidar

Arman Shamdar @ShamdarArman Rajat Patidar in this SMAT so far - 67(35), 23(13), 92*(43) - 3 innings, 182 runs, 91 average, 197.80 strike rate.!! Rajat Patidar in this SMAT so far - 67(35), 23(13), 92*(43) - 3 innings, 182 runs, 91 average, 197.80 strike rate.!!

सक्षम @18kingVk Rajat patidar should be in India's team Rajat patidar should be in India's team

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi



Amazing how one big knock at higher level such as IPL can change the confidence level of a player. Rajat Patidar is just another level now. 2nd fifty in 3rd game now. 92 off just 43 balls vs Railways.Amazing how one big knock at higher level such as IPL can change the confidence level of a player. #SMAT #SMAT 2022 Rajat Patidar is just another level now. 2nd fifty in 3rd game now. 92 off just 43 balls vs Railways.Amazing how one big knock at higher level such as IPL can change the confidence level of a player. #SMAT #SMAT2022

Rajat Patidar FC @RajatPatidarFC .



Mark this tweet, he is going to be the exciting young talent.



All thanks to @CoachHesson



#RajatPatidar @rrjjt_01 It's Rajat Patidar Day. So he is ruling itMark this tweet, he is going to be the exciting young talent.All thanks to @RCBTweets It's Rajat Patidar Day. So he is ruling it 🔥🔥🔥.Mark this tweet, he is going to be the exciting young talent.All thanks to @RCBTweets & @CoachHesson #RajatPatidar @rrjjt_01

हर्षित @Italymeraghar Rajat patidar is coming to rule ipl now the trophy is not far away. Rajat patidar is coming to rule ipl now the trophy is not far away. 😌😌🔥

fery @ffspari Another day another clutch knock by Rajat Patidar, he's been in unreal form. Unbeaten 92 with SR of 213 against Railways. What a knock @rrjjt_01 Another day another clutch knock by Rajat Patidar, he's been in unreal form. Unbeaten 92 with SR of 213 against Railways. What a knock @rrjjt_01🔥

asmit @GunhaonKaDevta Rajat Patidar currently is in form of his life.



Today playing with 200 SR. Rajat Patidar currently is in form of his life.Today playing with 200 SR.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_



#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy Rajat Patidar. My my my. 92* off 43. Nine SIXES. WOW Rajat Patidar. My my my. 92* off 43. Nine SIXES. WOW#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy https://t.co/Z7k0kzA8ft

𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18 •Shahbaz Ahmed - 42*(27) & 4-0-13-3



•Rajat Patidar - 92*(43)



•Suyash Prabhudessai - 64(49)



•Siddharth Kaul - 4 WICKETS



RCBians now : •Shahbaz Ahmed - 42*(27) & 4-0-13-3•Rajat Patidar - 92*(43) •Suyash Prabhudessai - 64(49)•Siddharth Kaul - 4 WICKETSRCBians now : https://t.co/A6nkXngoJ1

Jayesh @Jayesh_45 @CricCrazyJohns Don't know what clicked for him in the Eliminator this IPL and from there onwards there has been no stopping, just because the hype is missing on social media we don't value him. Otherwise he has been a lot better than other youngsters out there. @CricCrazyJohns Don't know what clicked for him in the Eliminator this IPL and from there onwards there has been no stopping, just because the hype is missing on social media we don't value him. Otherwise he has been a lot better than other youngsters out there.

Patidar made heads turn with his splendid batting in this year's Indian Premier League. He helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their crucial Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), remaining unbeaten on 112 in the knockout game.

He has done well consistently in domestic games as well for India A this year. Patidar was rewarded for his batting exploits as he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the recently concluded three-match home ODI series against South Africa.

Madhya Pradesh beat Railways by 14 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Railways at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. They were able to post a stiff total of 190, thanks to Rajat Patidar's blistering knock.

They successfully defended their total by restricting the Railways team to 176/9 after their 20 overs, securing a 14-run win in the Elite Group A match. Ashwin Das was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh, scalping three vital wickets.

For Railways, opening batter Pratham Singh slammed 55 runs off 39 balls. While Upendra Yadav (38) and Vivek Singh (23) got off to decent starts, they failed to convert them into big scores.

Madhya Pradesh's campaign has been a mixed bag so far. They have two wins and as many losses to their name and are currently placed fifth in Elite Group A. Railways had just a solitary victory to their name so far and occupy sixth place in the group.

