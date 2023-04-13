"He taught me the move and told me that we would do this" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his viral dance video with Joe Root 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the now-viral footage of his dance with England international Joe Root. The leg-spinner is well renowned for his penchant for social media and has often starred with international and franchise teammates.

A video of Chahal dancing with Root on stage to the groovy tune of 'Biba' caught everyone's eyes. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also praised Chahal for his moves ahead of the clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Revealing that the idea of dancing together came from Root, Chahal said in a post-match interaction with Sandeep Sharma:

"Actually that is my favorite song, I listen to it at least 6-7 times a day. The moves were from Joe bhai, because when he had come and we met for the first time, he taught me the move and told me that we would do this. Then I found a song that would suit the step."

Root became part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time after being roped in by RR at the IPL 2023 mini-auction for his base price.

The former England skipper is yet to make an appearance but has been named among the substitutes on a consistent basis.

"I don't try anything new because my strength is varying my pace" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his match-winning spell against CSK

Yuzvendra Chahal relished bowling in spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk in the second innings. The leg-spinner did not have as much dew to combat as initially expected and returned figures of 2-27 after taking the wickets of Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu.

He also became the new Purple Cup holder and also became the first bowler to reach the 10-wicket mark in IPL 2023.

Speaking about his spell against CSK, the spinner said:

"I back my belief and my strengths, because sometimes it so happens that you tend to try to do something different, but I know that I have played for many years and the success I have got, has been because of my strengths. I don't try anything new because my strength is varying my pace.

"I don't want to give easy boundaries. It is not easy with the dew as well. I thought that conceding as less as possible and trying to for wickets in between will be better for the team."

Chahal stated that he learned the art of delivering the ball with flight to deceive and make the batter work hard for his shots while bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on a consistent basis. He explained:

"If you bowl at only one pace, it becomes easy for the batter to charge at you. When I bowl slow, I want the ball to have as many revs as possible and a little bit of dip as well. Some might think it is easy to hit slower balls, but the batter needs to put extra power into his shot. I learned this while bowling at the Chinnaswamy."

Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014 to 2021 before being released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

