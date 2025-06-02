  • home icon
  • Suresh Raina
  "He was telling me he was just kidding" - Former batter's massive claim on possibility of Suresh Raina as CSK's batting coach after IPL 2025

"He was telling me he was just kidding" - Former batter's massive claim on possibility of Suresh Raina as CSK's batting coach after IPL 2025

By Shankar
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:27 IST
Suresh Raina had hinted that he could become CSK's batting coach next season - Source: Getty

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has revealed that former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina was joking when he said he could become the batting coach of the franchise next season. The 39-year-old said that he had personally asked the southpaw about whether he was serious about taking up the job next season.

Uthappa added that it would be interesting if CSK did make Suresh Raina their batting coach next season. Raina won four IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 and last played for them in the 2021 season.

"I actually personally asked Suresh. He was telling me he was just kidding. I don't know and to be honest, you never know about these things but maybe there is interest for him to be the batting coach of CSK. It is a conversation they have to have with each other but it will be interesting if they can make him batting coach," Uthappa said to a query on his YouTube channel.
During a commentary stint in IPL 2025, Aakash Chopra asked Suresh Raina if the name of CSK's new batting coach began with the letter 'S'. The 38-year-old did not divulge the name, but said that the player had CSK's fastest IPL fifty record to his name.

Raina holds that record, when he made a 16-ball fifty against Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014.

CSK react to Suresh Raina possibly taking over as batting coach in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings assistant coach Sridharan Sriram was asked about the possibility of Suresh Raina taking over as the batting coach of the franchise next season. However, the former India batter said that he was unaware of any such development.

"I don't know. I have to ask him if he said that. Really don't know what is going to happen, I think the good thing is Fleming and MS, Ruturaj. They've got a clear idea of what went wrong and what needs to be done. So I think the road ahead is quite clear, which I think is a real positive," Sriram said in a post-match press conference.

The five-time IPL champions finished bottom on the points table in IPL 2025, with eight points in 14 matches.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
