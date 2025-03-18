"He was on me in no time at all" - England star narrates fun moment with Virat Kohli during RCB Unbox event ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli engaged in fun banter with teammate Phil Salt at the Unbox event on Monday (March 17) ahead of IPL 2025. Salt was one of the franchise's high-profile signings at the mega auction in December last year.

He was part of the title-winning KKR side in IPL 2024 and played a vital role for them in the top order. After the Knight Riders released him, RCB purchased him with a massive ₹11.50 crore bid at the mega auction. He will most likely open the innings along with Virat Kohli during the upcoming season.

RCB posted a video on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of the camaraderie between the duo going into the IPL 2025. In it, Kohli could be seen having fun banter with Salt during the Unbox event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Phil Salt narrated a fun incident with Virat Kohli where he hit the Indian great with a sponge ball at the event, saying:

"I just saw Virat in my eye line, and honestly, it's got him so nicely on the side of the head. He literally got whiplash looking around for me. He was on me in no time at all. I don't know who he was pointing at but he thought it was someone else, then his eyes turned to me and he looked serious and I wasn't sticking around, trying to get him straight out of there. But it was obvious no time at all. If there's some footage of that it will be very very funny."

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

RCB will face KKR in the curtain raiser of IPL 2025 on March 22 in Kolkata

RCB's journey under their new captain, Rajat Patidar, will commence on March 22 with a high-octane match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. After losing in the Eliminator last year, Royal Challengers will be aiming for an improved performance in IPL 2025 and winning their first trophy.

Here is RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

