"He has tolerated a lot of insults" - Aakash Chopra lauds MS Dhoni's knock in CSK's IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded MS Dhoni for playing a match-winning knock in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that the CSK skipper gave a fitting reply to the critics who had insulted him previously.

LSG set CSK a 167-run target in Match 30 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 deliveries in the chase as the visitors registered a five-wicket win with three balls to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Dhoni for playing a swashbuckling game-defining knock, which included a one-handed six off Shardul Thakur's bowling, after being criticized for his slow batting in previous games.

"Mahi hai to mumkin hai. We are still saying that the lion might have gotten old but hasn't forgotten hunting. He played a few shots even now. He hit a shot with just one hand. He said 'yeh mere bayen haath ka khel hai, Thakur.' He won the game and was standing and fighting till the end," Chopra said (0:01).

"I am not saying Chennai Super Kings are going to win the trophy. I am not talking about fairytales, but he has won the match and scored runs as well. He has given a proper answer after being humiliated a lot for playing slowly. He has tolerated a lot of insults," he added.

MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK needed 56 runs off five overs. He took his team over the line in Shivam Dube's (43* off 37) company.

"It was difficult" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's situation when MS Dhoni arrived at the crease in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

MS Dhoni struck four fours and a six during his unbeaten 26-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Chennai Super Kings had made an easy chase difficult before MS Dhoni walked out to bat.

"It was difficult. They should have won this match very easily, otherwise, but how can Chennai do the job easily because the batting is absolutely ordinary? Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was even sent up the order, but it isn't happening. It was a small run chase, and if you reach such a situation despite getting a good start, it just tells you this team's situation is not good," he said (2:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Dhoni outshone the usually big-hitting Shivam Dube during their 57-run unbroken sixth-wicket partnership.

"However, the guy was there, and the guy who was playing with him, he is the sixer Dube, and he (Dhoni) overshadowed him as well. When you score 26 runs off 11 balls, you are also given the Player of the Match award, and slightly emotionally at that," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the 'Chennai lion' continued to roar even though he was limping and refusing doubles. He urged the fans to enjoy MS Dhoni's big hits, opining that the day is not far when it will be over.

