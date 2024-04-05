"He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly" - Preity Zinta praises Shashank Singh after his 61-run knock vs GT

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has lauded her team's new star Shashank Singh for his fantastic batting performance against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Zinta mentioned how Singh took all the jokes about his signing sportingly and gave his 100% to the team.

In case you didn't know, Punjab Kings seemingly wanted to sign another player named Shashank Singh at the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they ended up signing the Shashank whom they have in their squad right now. The team owners requested for a change at the auction, but the same did not happen.

PBKS later issued a clarification regarding the same as well. Despite the jokes and negative comments, Shashank Singh remained focused on his job and produced a Man of the Match award-winning performance against Gujarat Titans at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad last night.

Taking to X earlier today, Zinta shared a selfie of herself with Singh and wrote a lengthy caption.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank !"

"He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim," a part of her caption read.

In the final part of the caption, the Punjab Kings co-owner mentioned that Shashank earned her respect with his commitment to the team in IPL 2024.

Preity Zinta motivates her fans with the example of Shashank Singh

Zinta also mentioned how individuals often pay more attention to the opinions of others instead of focusing on their own lives. She highlighted that like Shashank, if everyone starts believing in themselves, then they can be the Man of the Match of their lives.

Shashank announced his arrival in IPL 2024 last night. It will be interesting to see if he can continue the same form in the upcoming games.