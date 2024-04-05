"He wanted to break the 277-run record" - Deepak Chahar reveals conversation with curator ahead of SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar hilariously revealed that the pitch curator in Hyderabad wishes to make it a run-fest in the IPL 2024 clash on Friday. The right-arm seamer revealed that the curator in Hyderabad wants to breach the 277-run mark that was created in Vizag.

A couple of matches in IPL 2024 have been high-scoring contests as teams batting first have scored over 270 runs. The SunRisers hammered 277 at this venue against the Mumbai Indians, who also racked up 246 in response. Kolkata Knight Riders went on to clobber 272/7 in Vizag and went on to win by 106 runs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster before the match, Chahar went on to claim that the pitch in Hyderabad is not completely flat and that seamers should enjoy it here.

"I think the ball is swinging less, the wickets are pretty flat, last match in Vizag, I asked the curator if he wanted to see 300 runs being scored, he just said that he wanted to break the 277-run record set in Hyderabad (laughs). Last match, KKR made 272 there. I think this mentality should change, they should prepare 200-run pitches. For me, the pitch doesn't matter, the ball does swing in the 1st over. I've played a lot of games, the bounce is always good, there's something in this wicket for the pacers, it's not flat. It's better in the middle overs."

Deepak Chahar has done decently in IPL 2024, claiming 3 wickets in 3 matches. His best figures in IPL 2024 came against the Gujarat Titans as he took figures of 4-0-28-2.

"Last time the crowd support was 90-10 in favor of CSK" - Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Deepak Chahar further claimed that the crowd is slightly more favoured to the SunRisers, unlike the last game, adding:

"Anyway, you don't bowl a lot of bouncers with the new ball. But we did see with Mayank Yadav, he got protection in the deep, the batters will be left thinking, so it does help in the middle and death overs, especially if you use your variations. Last time the crowd support was 90-10 in favour of CSK, today I think it's around 80-20."

The toss fell in favour of SRH skipper Pat Cummins, who chose to field first.