“He will bat up the order as his batting has improved” - Sourav Ganguly on Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) team director Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the think tank is considering a batting promotion for Axar Patel as he has been in terrific form recently.

Despite batting in the lower order, Axar was the second-leading run-scorer for India in the recent Test series against Australia. He scored 264 runs in five innings at an average of 88. The 29-year-old batted at No. 8 during Delhi’s 50-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening IPL 2023 game.

Axar looked good once again, scoring 16 off 11 with the help of one four and one six. But the match was out of DC’s grasp by the time he came into bat. At a press conference on Monday, Ganguly admitted:

“Yeah that’s (batting) been discussed and he will bat up the order as his batting has improved. He has batted exceptionally well on difficult tracks against Australia and hopefully he can score runs for us.”

Ganguly, however, added that Axar will have to improve his bowling as he leaked quite a few runs in the last game. The former India captain stated:

“It’s not easy when West Indian boys keep hitting you through middle. And they hit a long way. Mayers, Pooran, Russell and Powell they hit miles in T20 cricket. Yes, he has to get lines right and most of the time T20 is about clever bowling and being aware of situations because you play on flat tracks and ball is almost new.”

Backing the left-arm spinner to do a good job with the ball in the upcoming games, the former BCCI chief said:

“So it’s not easy unless it grips and turns which doesn’t happen most of the times. Hopefully, with all his experience and ability and what he has done for India, he will come back.”

Axar conceded 38 runs in four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants while picking up the wicket of Kyle Mayers.

“Prithvi has scored runs against fast bowling” - Sourav Ganguly

During the media interaction, Ganguly also defended young opener Prithvi Shaw against claims that he struggles against genuine fast bowling.

The DC batter was cleaned up by Mark Wood in the franchise’s first IPL 2023 encounter. Refusing to read too much into the dismissal, he stated:

“See everyone has to learn to play fast bowling. It’s just that they got out. Prithvi has scored runs against fast bowling. It’s just one ball that went through. Even Mitch Marsh who played fast bowling all his life got out early. Happens in sport.”

“Credit to Mark Wood the way he bowled. These boys go and scored runs in Australia and other places. One of those days.”

Wood claimed 5/14 to restrict Delhi to 143/9 after LSG put up 193/6 on the board. Delhi will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

