"He will be a bigger player than Virat Kohli" - Franchise owner's stunning statement on Babar Azam amid IPL 2025

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal believes ace Pakistan batter Babar Azam will return to form and make himself a bigger name than Virat Kohli on the world stage. Babar has been struggling for form across formats since 2023, with his last century being against Nepal in the Asia Cup two years back.

Ad

The 30-year-old is captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, his tournament hasn't begun well, with scores of 0 and 1 in the first two games.

Talking about Babar on the ARY Podcast, Iqbal said (Via NDTV):

"I am telling you. Mark my words, when Babar Azam makes a comeback again, he will be a bigger player than any other player in the world, including Virat Kohli. He will be matched with names like Garry Sobers and Sir Viv Richards."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"He has that class element. When someone has class...Class is permanent, you can't change that. Style is always permanent. He will come back…he will come back with a bang."

While Babar has been searching for runs, Kohli has scored runs for fun in the ongoing IPL 2025. The veteran Indian batter has scored 248 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of over 143 in six games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

Kohli will be in action shortly when RCB take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today (April 18).

"He was not comfortable to do that" - Salman Iqbal on releasing Babar Azam from Karachi Kings

Salman Iqbal revealed that Babar Azam was unwilling to bat at No.3, resulting in his departure from the Karachi Kings ahead of the 2022/23 PSL season. The 30-year-old was part of the Kings for six seasons from 2016/17 to 2022/23.

Ad

He has played for the Peshawar Zalmi over the last three seasons, including the ongoing edition.

"Mickey Arthur and I requested Babar Azam to bat at the number 3 position for Karachi Kings. But he was not comfortable to do that and that's why we had to release him. The management decided to have a complete overhaul of the squad, that's why we let Babar, Imad (Wasim), and (Mohammad) Amir go," said Iqbal in the same podcast (Via MSN).

Despite the slow start this season, Babar boasts outstanding overall numbers in the PSL, with an average of 44.36 and a strike rate of 127.22 in 92 outings. He will be in action when the Zalmi take on the Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi tomorrow (April 19).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More