"He will have the second-best season of his life after 2016" - Irfan Pathan predicts sensational IPL 2024 season for Virat Kohli

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has backed a refreshed Virat Kohli to strike big in the upcoming 2024 IPL and potentially have his second-best season after 2016.

Kohli has been away from the action since the home T20I series against Afghanistan and missed the entire England Tests. Yet, the 35-year-old has been in sparkling form with the bat, including finishing as the leading run-scorer with 765 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking in a Star Sports Press Meet, Pathan felt a fresh Kohli would be dangerous for the opposition in IPL 2024.

"First of all, he will be fresh. Guys like Virat Kohli, who are so fit, can be very dangerous for oppositions. He will be looking forward to playing in the IPL. I personally feel that he will have the second-best season of his life after 2016," said Pathan.

Kohli's 2016 IPL season remains the record for most runs scored in a single edition, with 973 runs at an average of over 81, including four centuries.

However, even with his record-breaking run, RCB failed to break through and lost a heartbreaking final to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"It has been a roller-coaster as far as his performances are concerned" - Irfan Pathan

Expand Tweet

Irfan Pathan admitted Virat Kohli's performances since the 2016 IPL season haven't been as impactful despite the runs amassed.

The champion batter has crossed the 500-run mark only twice in the last seven IPL seasons. Yet, Kohli enjoyed his best run since the record 2016 campaign last season, scoring 639 runs at an average of over 53.

"After that (2016), it has been a roller-coaster as far as his performances are concerned. He did not perform as much for two years, although he scored runs. But now, if you look, the way he played the game against Pakistan in Australia ( 2022 T20 World Cup) and performed throughout. I am sure he is going to be doing close to what he did best in 2016. He will be raring to go for RCB," said Pathan.

Kohli remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history with over 7,200 runs, including a record seven centuries, in 237 matches. Despite his heroics last season, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The franchise is still searching for the elusive title and will begin its 2024 campaign with a heavyweight clash against CSK in Chennai on March 22.