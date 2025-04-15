"He won back about 90 per cent of them" - Ian Bishop's massive statement on MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won back most of his and the side's fans with their victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. The Men in Yellow were in the midst of a dreadful five-game losing streak entering the LSG encounter.

Dhoni was at the center of criticism from fans for coming to bat in the lower order a couple of times and a lack of intent in CSK's home loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the 43-year-old responded in style, scoring a match-winning 26* off 11 deliveries to help CSK clinch a thrilling five-wicket win in their run-chase of 167.

Talking about CSK's win and Dhoni's heroics post-game on ESPN Cricinfo, Bishop said (Via ESPN Cricinfo X handle]:

"Mike Hussey was asking the Chennai fans to show faith. I think he (Dhoni) won back about 90 per cent of them today. Whoever had strayed, the sheep had strayed from the pen, Dhoni's brought them back. He (Dhoni) won them a game."

He continued:

"Before this, people were questioning understandably, 'Why?' Well, he's calm, he's captain, he made a good decision at the toss. That was a way that they could win the game. If they bowl well and restricted LSG and then in typical Chennai fashion of chasing that-sized total, it was good. And for him to be out there to do what he did, it's going to be a magical thing."

Dhoni's finishing act won him the Player of the Match award - his first since the 2019 season. The win was only CSK's second in seven outings as they remain at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.

"Gives a lot of confidence to the team" - MS Dhoni on CSK's win over LSG

MS Dhoni was delighted with CSK's win in the LSG clash, calling the victory a massive confidence booster. The 43-year-old took over captaincy from regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad before CSK's previous outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gaikwad sustained an elbow injury a few days back and is out of the tournament.

Talking about the win over LSG in the post-match presentation, Dhoni said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Good to win a game, unfortunately the games haven't gone our way, it gives a lot of confidence to the team. It was a tough game, glad to be on the winning side and hopefully it gives us momentum."

CSK will be on a mini-break for almost a week before returning to action for a match against their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

