  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "He won back about 90 per cent of them" - Ian Bishop's massive statement on MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

"He won back about 90 per cent of them" - Ian Bishop's massive statement on MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 15, 2025 12:36 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni produced a sparkling cameo to help CSK break their losing run [Image Credit: Getty]

Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won back most of his and the side's fans with their victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. The Men in Yellow were in the midst of a dreadful five-game losing streak entering the LSG encounter.

Ad

Dhoni was at the center of criticism from fans for coming to bat in the lower order a couple of times and a lack of intent in CSK's home loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the 43-year-old responded in style, scoring a match-winning 26* off 11 deliveries to help CSK clinch a thrilling five-wicket win in their run-chase of 167.

Talking about CSK's win and Dhoni's heroics post-game on ESPN Cricinfo, Bishop said (Via ESPN Cricinfo X handle]:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mike Hussey was asking the Chennai fans to show faith. I think he (Dhoni) won back about 90 per cent of them today. Whoever had strayed, the sheep had strayed from the pen, Dhoni's brought them back. He (Dhoni) won them a game."

He continued:

"Before this, people were questioning understandably, 'Why?' Well, he's calm, he's captain, he made a good decision at the toss. That was a way that they could win the game. If they bowl well and restricted LSG and then in typical Chennai fashion of chasing that-sized total, it was good. And for him to be out there to do what he did, it's going to be a magical thing."
Ad

Dhoni's finishing act won him the Player of the Match award - his first since the 2019 season. The win was only CSK's second in seven outings as they remain at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.

"Gives a lot of confidence to the team" - MS Dhoni on CSK's win over LSG

Ad

MS Dhoni was delighted with CSK's win in the LSG clash, calling the victory a massive confidence booster. The 43-year-old took over captaincy from regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad before CSK's previous outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gaikwad sustained an elbow injury a few days back and is out of the tournament.

Talking about the win over LSG in the post-match presentation, Dhoni said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Good to win a game, unfortunately the games haven't gone our way, it gives a lot of confidence to the team. It was a tough game, glad to be on the winning side and hopefully it gives us momentum."

CSK will be on a mini-break for almost a week before returning to action for a match against their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications