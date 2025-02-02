"Heard you're making ZNMD 2" - Rajasthan Royals post interesting casting suggestion to Farhan Akhtar for potential sequel to Bollywood blockbuster

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have given Excel Entertainment founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani an interesting casting idea for a potential sequel to their Bollywood blockbuster 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The film, spearheaded by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Akhtar, was released in 2011 and soon garnered a cult status among cinema lovers.

Farhan Akhtar gave fans hopes of a sequel as he reunited with his co-actors last month. The Rajasthan-based franchise pitched new lead actors for the second part of the coming-of-age film, sharing a photograph of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah from the BCCI Naman Awards 2025.

Tagging producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani here's what RR wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Hi @FarOutAkhtar& @ritesh_sid, heard you're making ZNMD 2."

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI Naman Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1. During the event, Bumrah was honored with the Polly Umrigar Award for being named the Best Cricketer of the Year in the men's category. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket midway through India's tour of Australia, received the BCCI Special Award.

When Farhan Akhtar came out in support of Rohit Sharma during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series

Rohit Sharma was under tremendous pressure during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. He received flak for his poor batting form, with questions also being raised about his captaincy.

Amid the dismal form, Sharma opted out of the must-win fifth and final Test of the series. Farhan Akhtar posted an emotional post on Instagram, reacting to the ace batter's absence from the playing XI.

The actor-producer emphasized that Sharma deserved to be appreciated for the selfless decision of putting the team ahead of himself. Highlighting how Sharma has contributed significantly to the success of the national team over the years, Akhtar posted:

Sharma recently made a comeback to domestic cricket, featuring in his first Ranji Trophy match in nine years. However, the Mumbai-based cricketer had an underwhelming outing against Jammu and Kashmir, registering scores of 3 and 28.

