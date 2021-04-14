Heath Streak banned for 8 years for disclosing inside information of IPL and international matches

Heath Streak has received an eight-year ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he accepted five charges of breaching the body's Anti-Corruption Code.

Heath Streak, a former captain of the Zimbabwean team, leaked inside information that could have helped in betting during the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.

As per an ICC media release, Streak attempted to introduce a national team's captain to someone he knew was involved in betting.

He also failed to disclose the offer and the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or other benefit from his activities to the Anti Corruption Unit.

Lastly, Streak also breached the ICC Anti-Corruption Code's Article 2.4.7, which states:

"Obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code."

I am deeply saddened by this report as Heath Streak has been a good friend for many years. I am grateful that he has admitted his breach. Repentance is the first step towards rehabilitation. https://t.co/RSTq9uuQV7 via @ICC — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) April 14, 2021

The ICC Integrity Unit's General Manager Alex Marshall stated Heath Streak had participated in various anti-corruption education sessions and had knowledge of his responsibilities under the Code.

Still, he facilitated the approach of four other players and also tried to delay the investigation. Marshall lastly confirmed Streak's activity did not affect the results of any cricket matches.

“The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation," Marshall concluded.

Heath Streak had coaching stints with multiple teams

Heath Streak even wished to be the coach of Team India one day

Heath Streak focused on coaching after retiring from all forms of cricket. He has had coaching stints with multiple teams across the world.

In October 2016, Streak became Zimbabwe's head coach, but he resigned after the nation could not qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Speaking about his coaching stints in franchise cricket, Heath was the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach in IPL 2018. Prior to that season, Streak coached the Gujarat Lions franchise.

The ICC has banned Heath Streak for 8 years for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct. Streak is understood to have facilitated approaches by a corruptor to people within teams he was coach at. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2021