Heinrich Klaasen holes out to the deep for a quick-fire 24 off Suyash Sharma's bowling in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen's promising knock of 24 runs off 13 deliveries came to an end as he failed to clear the ropes off Suyash Sharma's bowling during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The South African batter had smashed three fours off the leg spinner, but was dismissed while going for a fourth boundary.

Klaasen came into his newfound No.4 position after Nitish Kumar Reddy was demoted. The wicket-keeper batter put on a promising partnership with Ishan Kishan after the openers had made a brisk start before departing in quick succession midway through the powerplay.

Klaasen struck a six off Lungi Ngidi to conclude the powerplay, and welcomed Suyash Sharma with a couple of boundaries in his very first over. With Ishan Kishan also looking to rev up from the other end, RCB were under pressure in the middle overs and were in desperate need of a breakthrough.

Jitesh Sharma persisted with Suyash Sharma, but Klaasen continued with his onslaught to score three boundaries off the first four deliveries. After the barrage of boundaries, Virat Kohli had a word with the wrist spinner. The very next ball, the bowler tossed it up, and Klaasen did not hesitate to go for it. But, he could only end up finding Romario Shepherd in the deep at long on.

Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Heinrich Klaasen had also played a promising knock of 47 runs in SRH's win over LSG at the same venue during the high-scoring run chase.

SRH continue to score at a quick rate even after Klaasen's dismissal

Following Klaasen's dismissal, Aniket Verma played an equalling enthralling cameo of 26 runs off just nine balls that included a flurry of boundaries to spike the scoring. With Ishan Kishan holding one end, returning to form with a timely fifty, the run rate was maintained.

As of writing. SRH are placed at 168-5 after 15 overs, with Ishan Kishan unbeaten on 56 runs off 32 deliveries.

