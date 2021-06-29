“Helmet guys” - Rashid Khan reacts to fan-made pic of Kane Williamson and David Warner on a bike

Australian batsman David Warner has shared a fan-made picture on social media, in which he and Kane Williamson are riding on a bike. The image seems to be from a movie but the actual faces have been replaced by those of the two cricketers.

Since the picture shows Kane Williamson and Warner without a helmet, leg-spinner Rashid Khan reminds the duo of safety measures while driving, replying to the post.

David Warner uploaded the fun picture on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“This stuff makes me (laugh) we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love #cricket #fans #cricket #bike @kane_s_w @sunrisers_orange_army0001.”

Rashid reacted to the post by commenting:

“Helmet guys.”

Kane Williamson, Warner and Rashid all represent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2021, SRH had a poor run, winning only one of their first seven matches. Warner began the edition as SRH captain but was sacked and replaced by Kane Williamson as the franchise struggled for consistency.

They will hope for a better run under the New Zealand captain in the second half of IPL 2021, which will be held in the UAE in September-October.

“It is heavier than you think” - Kane Williamson on lifting ICC mace for first time

Kane Williamson is currently the toast of the cricketing world. Under him, New Zealand trounced India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton to be crowned inaugural champions of the event.

In a video uploaded on Black Caps’ official Twitter account, Kane Williamson opened up on how he felt after lifting the ICC mace for the first time. He revealed:

“I mean we’ve never been able to hold it before so it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think. We didn’t know it was real till we got our hands on it."

On what winning the WTC final means to New Zealand, Kane Williamson stated that it was particularly special for veteran players like Ross Taylor and BJ Watling, who have worked hard for a number of years. Kane Williamson said:

“There’s a real mixture in the side of newer players and experienced players. You got guys like Ross (Taylor) who is clearly our most experienced. He has been there for so many years and achieving it like this after all the hard work from everybody, the likes of your Ross Taylors and BJ Watlings. These guys have given so much to our game. It is pretty satisfying that they will reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their career.”

"It's heavier than you think" 😂😂



Find out from Kane Williamson what it was like picking up the ICC Test Mace for the first time. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/VblleXGQVz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2021

New Zealand dominated India in the WTC final, bowling out India for 217 and 170 and then chasing down 139 on the final day, to win by eight wickets.

