Here's why GT will be wearing lavender jersey in their IPL 2023 match vs SRH today

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will don their lavender jersey against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The initiative is to raise awareness, highlighting the criticality of cancer that has caused many to lose their lives. Lavender is chosen as the color as it symbolizes all the different types of cancer and the lives sacrificed due to the disease.

On the initiative, the COO of the Gujarat franchise said:

"Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks.

"Our team is committed to drive positive change and contribute to the global fight against cancer."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya spoke in support of the same by saying:

"Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle."

GT hope the program will create greater awareness about cancer prevention and regular checks for proactive detection that will lower the chances of contracting the disease.

GT will look to clinch a top-two spot with a victory against SRH

The Gujarat Titans will be looking to bounce back against the SunRisers Hyderabad after the thrashing at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12.

Despite the blip, the defending champions are on top of the points table, with one foot already in the playoffs, having 16 points in 12 games. A victory against SRH will help them not qualify for the playoffs but also assure a top-two finish after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 14.

No team outside of SRH in 2016 has gone on to win the title finishing outside the top two of the points table in the 12 years since the playoff system was instituted. GT finished on top of the points table a year ago and beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final to win the title in their debut season.

As for SRH, defeat in their previous encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has them on the brink of elimination. With only eight points in 11 games, they will have to win all their matches by a substantial margin and hope for numerous other results to go their way to entertain hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

