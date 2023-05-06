"High time for Rajasthan Royals to give Joe Root his IPL debut cap" - Fans react to RR's dismal batting show in nine-wicket defeat vs GT

Fans on Twitter demanded that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) give English batter Joe Root a run in the side after the team's nine-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 5.

The Royals could only manage a meager total of 118 after opting to bat first on a pitch that had both dry patches and grass-covered areas. Neither captain knew what to expect from the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR captain Sanju Samson (30) was the highest run-getter for the home side as their batting order collapsed following his dismissal. Gujarat Titans chased down the target with 37 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand to retain the top spot in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals are yet to hand a game to Joe Root, who was purchased at his base price of INR 1 crore. In fact, the former England Test skipper is awaiting his IPL debut.

With 249 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 146.47, Root was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup held in India, where England finished as runners-up. The England batter has scored 375 T20I runs in nine innings at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 128.86 in India.

Many believe Root can adapt to the sluggish conditions in Jaipur and anchor the innings. Some fans slammed the Royals team management for benching Root even though their other overseas players haven't contributed significantly.

Here are some of the ractions about the Rajasthan Royals leaving Joe Root on the bench for their last 10 league matches:

John Wright @johnwright15 Joe Root must play for @rajasthanroyals next game . Don’t care for who …. None of their current overseas are in batting form including Jos . Take away Jaiswal contribution this @IPL it is a struggle #RRvGT Joe Root must play for @rajasthanroyals next game . Don’t care for who …. None of their current overseas are in batting form including Jos . Take away Jaiswal contribution this @IPL it is a struggle #RRvGT

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 RR need to think of playing Joe Root on some of these two-paced decks at home.



Horses for courses. RR need to think of playing Joe Root on some of these two-paced decks at home.Horses for courses.

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd Joe Root must be sitting there and wondering, have I come to a point in my career where even Parag has more value than me in the team and am just a waste? Joe Root must be sitting there and wondering, have I come to a point in my career where even Parag has more value than me in the team and am just a waste?

Ayesha⁶⁶ @JoeRoot66Fan

Back to back defeats for RR, this time in their own backyard registering the lowest total in Jaipur, 118/10 being bowled out in 17.5 ov.

The most biased,arrogant,inconsiderate management In blind trust on failed legends, RR ignoring a true match winning legend like Root.Back to back defeats for RR, this time in their own backyard registering the lowest total in Jaipur, 118/10 being bowled out in 17.5 ov.The most biased,arrogant,inconsiderate management In blind trust on failed legends, RR ignoring a true match winning legend like Root.Back to back defeats for RR, this time in their own backyard registering the lowest total in Jaipur, 118/10 being bowled out in 17.5 ov.The most biased,arrogant,inconsiderate management🙏 https://t.co/VDyn3ZyPTU

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28



@rajasthanroyals Just Bring Joe Root In Place Of Hettie / Zampa , Drop DDP And Parag Is Useless He Doesn't Even Play .. Root Can Be The One Who Can Make Our Middle Order Stronger With His Anchor Kinda Batting Just Bring Joe Root In Place Of Hettie / Zampa , Drop DDP And Parag Is Useless He Doesn't Even Play .. Root Can Be The One Who Can Make Our Middle Order Stronger With His Anchor Kinda Batting@rajasthanroyals

Daemon @Four_Tea_Five Sad to see World champion joe root as water boy Sad to see World champion joe root as water boy

John Srinivasan @JohnsriniJs

Samsung and Butlerr should be rested. @ESPNcricinfo Joe Root needs to play.Samsung and Butlerr should be rested. @ESPNcricinfo Joe Root needs to play. Samsung and Butlerr should be rested.

suryaprakash pareek @suryapr32096679 @rajasthanroyals

Joe root should be deserves a chance against hetmayer ,buttler and holder .

What a worst decision riyan Parag if Joe root should be deserves a chance against hetmayer ,buttler and holder .What a worst decision riyan Parag if #Joeroot will be impact player in same time the result will be different. @rajasthanroyals Joe root should be deserves a chance against hetmayer ,buttler and holder .What a worst decision riyan Parag if #Joeroot will be impact player in same time the result will be different.

Crypto Cricketer @cricketcoast

#GTvsRR #RRvsGT RR management should consider Joe Root to make the middle order strong and some replace the 4th overseas with some indian bowler like Kuldip Yadav. Root can even bowl. At least try him. Not even trying him just shows either arrogance or foolishness. RR management should consider Joe Root to make the middle order strong and some replace the 4th overseas with some indian bowler like Kuldip Yadav. Root can even bowl. At least try him. Not even trying him just shows either arrogance or foolishness.#GTvsRR #RRvsGT https://t.co/TbBOHyqMnP

Dr. Cric Point @drcricpoint High Time for Rajasthan Royals to give Joe Root his IPL debut Cap in place of Holder/Hetmyer.



It will surely disturb their combinations - but they have to fix their batting woes. High Time for Rajasthan Royals to give Joe Root his IPL debut Cap in place of Holder/Hetmyer. It will surely disturb their combinations - but they have to fix their batting woes.

Setback for Rajasthan Royals' playoffs chances

With back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals have slipped to fourth place in the points table.

RR have won five and lost as many games this season so far. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared one point each due to the downpour in Lucknow. The teams are placed in second and third position, respectively.

Rajasthan are currently tied on 10 points with three other teams. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians have both played one match less than RR.

Both MI and RCB will have the opportunity to displace RR from the fourth spot on Saturday, May 6, when they face CSK and Delhi Capitals in their respective fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes