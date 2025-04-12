Hilarious clip of Ishan Kishan failing to spot ball on sponsor mat after fielding attempt in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

In a hilarious moment, Ishan Kishan failed to spot the ball on the sponsor mat while fielding during the IPL 2025 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12. This is because the sponsor mat also had a white color, the same as the ball. Skipper Pat Cummins came to his rescue as he went to him and picked up the ball.

The incident took place in the first over of PBKS’ innings. Mohammad Shami bowled a length ball, and opening batter Prabhsimran Singh played it past the bowler for a couple of runs. Kishan stopped the ball but failed to spot it after that. In another dramatic turn, it was a short run, so only a single was granted.

Ishan Kishan’s sloppy fielding sums up SRH’s start in the IPL 2025 season

Ishan Kishan’s poor fielding was one of the highlights of SRH’s poor outing in the first few games this season. The Pat Cummins-led side have managed a solitary win in their first five matches, lying at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They won the opening game by 44 runs before losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

Like SRH, Kishan has failed to deliver with the bat, barring the opening game where he smashed an unbeaten 106. His other scores read 0, 2, 2, and 17, respectively. He will be looking to return to his best and guide the SunRisers back to winning ways.

On the other hand, PBKS have won three out of their first four games. They beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in their previous game.

In the ongoing match, Punjab were 187/4 after 16 overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. Eshan Malinga and Harshal Patel have bagged two wickets each so far.

Follow the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

